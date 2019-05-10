Rupee opens lower at 70.05 per dollar amid US-China trade worries and higher crude oil prices

Published: May 10, 2019 9:29:19 AM

The Indian Rupee opened lower on Friday for the fifth straight session amid risingUS-China trade worries and higher crude oil prices. The Indian Rupee open at 70.05 per dollar as against previous close at 69.94 per dollar.

Yesterday, the rupee depreciated on account of weakness in the domestic equities and US-China trade worries. According to experts, the rupee may continue to remain under pressure due to higher crude oil prices and global tensions.

“Spot INR is likely to be under pressure today. The uncertainty in global and local markets due to rising US-China trade war tensions and higher crude oil prices is likely to keep the rupee under pressure in the first half of the trading session,” Amit Sajeja, Associate Vice President, Motilal Oswal, told Financial Express Online.

“The rupee continues to depreciate due to sell-off in the domestic equities. Further, persistent concerns over trade war pressurized rupee. Today, the rupee may continue to remain under pressure on caution ahead of India’s IIP data. Further, rise in crude oil prices may pressurize the rupee,” Jiger Trivedi, Fundamental Analyst – Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers told Financial Express Online.

The world’s largest economy, US is likely to raise tariffs on Chinese imports of $200 billion to 25 percent from 10 percent from today, according to a notification on Federal Register on Wednesday. According to the notice, the US Trade Representative’s office will establish a process to request exclusion of particular products from additional tariffs.

The US said as China backtracked on its commitments made in the trade deal, the latter will face the stringent tariffs if no agreement is reached. Beijing said it will respond in kind if US imposes tariffs from today. A Chinese delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu He has completed its first round of two-day trade-talks with the US officials on Thursday in Washington.

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened flat today with a positive bias. While the Sensex opened at 37,632.36 levels, the Nifty 50 opened at 11,314.15 levels.

