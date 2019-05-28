Rupee opens lower at 69.65 per dollar against the previous close of 69.49

By: |
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:35:53 AM

The Indian rupee opened lower at 69.65 per dollar on Tuesday morning against the previous close of 69.49. Yesterday, the Indian currency opened higher at 69.40 and further rose to hit the day’s high of 69.34.

100-day agenda, DPIIT, investment, incentive package, foreign investments, economy newsRupee opens lower on Tuesday at 69.65 per dollar against the last close of 69.49 amid rising crude oil prices

The Indian rupee opened lower at 69.65 per dollar on Tuesday morning against the previous close of 69.49. Yesterday, the Indian currency opened higher at 69.40 and further rose to hit the day’s high of 69.34.The market experts expect rupee to remain higher for a couple of weeks after BJP’s sweeping success in the elections as the continuity in administration would bring stability in reform policies and create job opportunities. Crude oil prices and the foreign investment flows will also have an impact on the Indian currency.

The USD-INR is likely to trade in the range of 69.23-69.79. Rupee ended with flat node on Monday amid selling by foreign banks tracking an overall weakness in the greenback and helped by FII inflows into local stocks, according to Kedia Advisory.

The crude oil prices rose on Tuesday on account of supply cuts by OPEC club and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela fuel exports. While the Brent crude was last seen at $70.02 per barrel, 9 cents or 13 per cent lower than the previous close, the US WTI was up 46 cents at $59.09.49 from the last close. WTI did not trade on Monday on account of a public holiday in the US.

On Monday, while the Foreign institutional investors or FIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,215 crore on a net basis, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 328 crore, according to NSE data.

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened positive on Tuesday. The stock markets have been on a rally since the exit poll announced BJP’s victory with a vast majority in Lok Sabha elections. The SGX Nifty ended in red at 11,922 level, 1.50 points down from the previous close.Yesterday, while the Sensex ended 248 points higher at 39,683, the Nifty50 settled up 81 points at a level of 11,925.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee opens lower at 69.65 per dollar against the previous close of 69.49
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition