Rupee opens higher at 70.75 per US dollar; 10-year government bond yields rise

The rupee opened at 70.75 and touched an intraday high of 70.74 and an intraday low of 70.99 a dollar(File)

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian rupee opened higher by 18 paise at 70.75 per US dollar on Tuesday, a day after the domestic currency closed about one-month low amid continued foreign fund outflows and weak domestic equity markets. On Monday, the domestic unit fell as much as 43 paise to close at 70.93 against the US dollar.

At 09:45 AM (IST), the rupee was trading at 70.97 a dollar, up 4 paise from its Monday’s close of 70.93, data available on the Bloomberg website showed. After opening at 70.75, Indian rupee touched an intraday high of 70.74 per US dollar and an intraday low of 70.99 per US dollar.

In debt markets, the 10-year government bond yields were up by 0.35% to 7.25 per cent from its previous close of 7.22 per cent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up 170 points to 36,023.61, while the broader Nifty is trading near the 10,800-mark.

Meanwhile, India’s wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation declined to 3.80% in December 2018 as against 4.64% in November 2018, on the back of a smaller increase in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

Data also showed that fuel and power inflation fell to 8.38% from 16.28% in November 2018, due to fall petrol and diesel prices since December.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices rose by 1% on Tuesday amid supply reduction by producer club OPEC and Russia, although analysts said much bigger gains were unlikely because of a darkening economic outlook capped gains, Reuters reported.