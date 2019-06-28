Rupee opens higher at 69.01 per dollar against the previous close of 69.06 per dollar

Rupee opens higher on Friday amid positive global cues

The Indian currency Rupee opened stronger on Friday amid positive global cues as President Donald Trump will meet the Chinese President to discuss the trade deal in Japan on the sidelines of G20 summit. Today, the Indian currency opened at 69.01 per dollar against the last close of 69.06 per dollar. Yesterday, the Rupee ended at 11-week high at 69.06 per dollar. President Trump will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the withdrawal of retaliatory tariffs imposed on 28 US goods by India. “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!,” Trump tweeted Thursday. Trump has often called India a tariff king.

India in June imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods including apples, almonds and walnuts after the US ended trade exemptions for India from June under the generalised system of preferences or GSP for India, which allowed tariff-free exports of up to $5.6 billion. In March 2018, the US had imposed tariffs on imports of aluminium and steel from India at the rate of 10 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

“The trading range for USD-INR for the day is 69.13-69.73 per dollar. The Rupee gained yesterday on likely overseas fund inflows into local debt amid improved risk-appetite on hopes of US-China trade deal in the upcoming G20 meet. Rupee aiming lower against the US Dollar after Trump threatened Modi to withdraw recently raised tariffs.The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 0.7 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 197 crore on Thursday, according to NSE data.

The crude oil prices are stable on Friday, as investors pin their hopes on the scheduled meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping which may ease trade tensions between the two economic giants. While the Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.08 per cent, at $66.60 per barrel by 0043 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.03 per cent, at $59.41 a barrel.