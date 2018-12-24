Rupee opens 8 paise up at 70.19 against US dollar

Rupee opened with a gain of 8 paise against the US dollar Monday on selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Rupee opened with a gain of 8 paise against the US dollar Monday on selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. The choppy trends at the stock markets capped the currency gains, dealers told PTI. The domestic currency opened lower at 70.19 versus the US dollar against the last close of 70.18 per dollar.

On Friday, rupee closed down by 48 paise at 70.18 versus the US currency on account of month-end dollar demand and sharp losses in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, after opening opening mildly higher, Sensex and Nifty turned choppy in the early trade on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 60 points to 35,680.63, while the Nifty 50 is trading above the 10,750 level.

Shares of Infosys gained by more than 1.1 per cent to Rs 658, while shares of Bharti Airtel were up by more nearly 1.1 per cent to Rs 312.30 on the BSE. Shares of Infosys will assume focus after reports that the firm may announce a $1.6 billion buyback. Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 12 points higher at 10,772 or 0.11 per cent up, indicating a mildly positive opening for Sensex and Nifty this morning.