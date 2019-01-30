Rupee opens 21 paise lower against US dollar; budget, Fed meeting in focus

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 9:40 AM

Rupee on Wednesday opened 21 paise lower at 71.38 per US dollar ahead of union budget, Fed meeting and Sino-US trade talks.

The yields on the 10-year government bonds are up 0.12 percent to 7.33 percent from its previous close of 7.32 percent.

Budget would have an impact on the rupee in the coming days, experts say.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex up 180 points; HCL Tech, Axis Bank rally; HDFC shares down

Meanwhile, The domestic stock markets  – Sensex and Nifty – opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 155 points to 35,747.94, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,700-mark. HCL Tech and Axis Bank shares rallied more than 4% each to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers.

The private sector lender has reported 131% on-year rise in standalone profit to Rs 1,681 crore. HDFC shares slumped by more than 1% to Rs 2,030.55, after the firm’s Q3 results announced yesterday.

Stock Market

