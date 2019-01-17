Rupee opens 14 paise higher to 71.09 per US dollar; 10-year govt bond yields fall

At 9:40 AM (IST), the domestic currency was trading at 71.18 per US dollar, down 4 paise from the previous close of 71.23 per US dollar. (File photo)

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher on Thursday to 71.09 per US dollar from the previous close of 71.23 per US dollar. However, it soon erased all gains and was trading little lower against the US currency.

At 9:40 AM (IST), the domestic currency was trading at 71.18 per US dollar, down 4 paise from the previous close of 71.23 per US dollar, after touching an intraday low of 71.24 per US dollar and an intraday high of 71.09 per US dollar, according to data available with the Bloomberg website.

In the debt markets, the 10-year government bond yields were at 7.26% compared with Wednesday’s close of 7.273%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 132 points to 36,453.62, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark.

Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over China’s economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment’s peace, Reuters reported.

Crude oil prices

US oil prices fell on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the country after gasoline stockpiles there rose last week by far more than analysts had expected, Reuters reported. While US WTI crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel at 0022 GMT, down 11 cents, or 0.2%, from their last close, International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 1.1% in the previous session.