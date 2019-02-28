Rupee opens 10 paise higher against US dollar

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 9:35 AM

The rupee rose 10 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market Thursday on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows too supported the recovery in the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose from a three-week low overseas as investors grew cautious about US-China trade talks.

The rupee fell 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Wednesday amid a flare up of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 423.04 crore on a net basis Wednesday, as per provisional data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 132.56 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,037.99 in opening trade.

