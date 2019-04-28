Rupee, oil prices, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week, say analysts



Equity indices will keep an eye on the movement of oil prices, rupee as well as the ongoing earnings season for further cues in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts say.

Share markets will have only three trading days this week with Monday and Wednesday being holidays due to general elections in Mumbai and Maharashtra Day, respectively.

“This week it will be crude oil that will be eyed crucially as India remains one of the biggest importers of crude oil. The movement of rupee is seen critically. This could have some serious dent on positive sentiments we have seen in last few weeks,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Economic events like infrastructure output data will be eyed along with manufacturing PMI numbers, he added.

“All in all one also needs to remember we are entering final few phases of elections voting and next month India will have its new government. This is very important as volatility is the wind that will be blowing throughout this month,” Nadeem said.

Participants will continue to track the ongoing quarterly results season and general elections, which will keep setting the tone for the markets over the next few weeks, experts said.

READ ALSO | GST officers working on e-invoice generation system to plug tax evasion

PMI data for the manufacturing sector is due this week. Auto scrips would also remain in focus amid monthly sales data announcement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Power, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd are among the major corporates scheduled to announce their results this week.

“Q4 results so far has been in-line with expectation. Any revival in earnings and potential rate cuts by RBI will help the market to outperform in near term,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE Sensex rallied 336 points to reclaim the 39,000-level Friday, capping off a volatile week where investors grappled with flaring oil prices and sudden sell-offs at higher levels.

Trading received a boost Friday after global oil prices slipped below the USD 75 per barrel mark.

Over the last week, the Sensex dropped 72 points, or 0.18 per cent to close at 39,067.33 on Friday.