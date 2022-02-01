Rupee likely to appreciate on weak dollar, increased risk appetite; USDINR pair to trade in this range

The rupee is expected to appreciate today due to weakness in the dollar and increase in risk appetite in the global markets. However, sharp gains may be capped on elevated crude oil prices and higher FII outflows from domestic markets.

The India rupee surged 45 paise against the US dollar on Monday supported by positive domestic equities and improved risk appetite in global markets. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 74.97 against the US greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.60 and a low of 75.05 before settling at 74.62, 45 paise higher over its previous close of 75.07 against the american currency. This is the second straight session of gain for rupee, during which it has added 47 paise against US dollar. Rupee is likely to appreciate on Tuesday on weak dollar and improving risk appetite in the global markets. However, elevated crude oil prices and higher FII outflows from domestic markets may cap sharp gains.

Rupee likely to appreciate on weak dollar: ICICI Direct

“The US dollar slipped 0.40% on Monday on the back of a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and decline in US treasury yields. However, a sharp downside was prevented on better than expected macroeconomic data from the US. Rupee future maturing on February 25 appreciated by 0.53% amid decline in dollar and improved India’s GDP growth forecast for FY22. The rupee is expected to appreciate today due to weakness in the dollar and increase in risk appetite in the global markets. However, sharp gains may be capped on elevated crude oil prices and higher FII outflows from domestic markets. Further, investors will remain cautious ahead of the Union Budget. US$INR (February) is expected to correct further towards 74.50.”

Gaurang Somaiyaa , Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Rupee rose ahead of the important Union Budget that will be announced today and also as the dollar weakened against its major crosses. The finance minister tabled the economic survey and mentioned that India will retain its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy and forecasted a growth of 8-8.5% in the fiscal year starting in April, saying it has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy. The Economic Survey noted that economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level. It further added that the economy is well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23.”

“Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal. Dollar rally against its major crosses took a pause in yesterday’s session after rallying post the FOMC meeting minutes released last week. This week, market participants could get a little cautious ahead of the important non-farm payrolls number that will be released later this week. We expect the USDINR(Spot) pair to trade sideways and quote in the range of 74.20 and 74.80.”

If Rupee can maintain downward trend post Budget, it can aim for 74.00 levels once more: Kotak Securities

“Economic survey exuded confidence in the economy and the ability of GOI to ramp up capital spending. Apart from the economic survey other two important data points were GST collection for January and the latest credit growth data. GST collections crossed the ₹1.30 lakh crore mark for the 4th time and credit growth picked up strongly for MSMEs, agriculture, and services sectors. Therefore, there is a positive domestic risk environment. Yesterday, USDINR managed a sharp U-turn on the back of heavy corporate $ selling and speculative long liquidation.”

“Today’s focus will be on the usual things like fiscal math and policy announcements. However, traders will be keen to see FM announce the necessary amendment to tax laws to smoothen the entry of GOIsecs in global bond indices and also FDI to happen to LIC, ahead of its IPO. USDINR has been very choppy since mid-Jan, making it difficult for momentum traders to generate sustained profits. If it can maintain the downward trend post Budget, then it can aim for 74.00 levels once more. But there is a risk by way of Budget and sudden reversals can occur as well. Prefer options over futures.”

Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodity & Currency, CapitalVia Global Research

“Before the Union Budget is presented today, the rupee is predicted to be in the region of 74.80 to 75.40. The market is now waiting for more information from the Union Budget, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank meetings, as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13% to 97.14. Brent crude prices rose 1.24% to USD 91.15 per barrel, the global benchmark. On Monday, the dollar was approaching a year-and-a-half high against the euro, with equity market volatility expected to propel it higher in the short term as traders looked ahead to upcoming central bank meetings in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe.”

“While the US payroll numbers will be released on Friday, the focus this week will turn away from the Fed and toward other central banks. Technically, USD/INR is following trend line since 12/01/2022 and is testing it as a major support. If prices breach 74.84-84.82 zone in today’s session on closing basis with ample volumes, we may witness a fall till 74.70-74.68 which is the next immediate support. While on the upside, we may witness prices getting challenged in the range of 75.10-75.12. We may witness a volatile session due to presentation of Union Budget today.”