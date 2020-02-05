Rupee in times of coronavirus outbreak: Rupee likely to be around 72.50; these are key factors

The rupee is expected to be steered by factors such as the US Fed rate trajectory, crude oil prices and other global headwinds like coronavirus outbreak.

After the equity markets reacted negatively to the budget, the rupee is also expected to remain on the downside in the near term, a brokerage report said. However, the domestic currency is likely to find support at near 72.50 level in the medium term, domestic brokerage Religare said. The rupee is expected to be steered by factors such as the US Fed rate trajectory, crude oil prices and other global headwinds like coronavirus outbreak, it added.

The Indian rupee moved up by 13 paise to close at 71.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday as forex market participants gauged improved sentiment in global markets amid efforts to contain deadly coronavirus. The Indian currency was also supported by Brent crude prices at lower levels and foreign fund inflows into domestic equities. The stock markets fell nearly 1,000 points on the budget day. The markets fell as the investors were not enthused by what was announced in the budget for them by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The brent crude oil futures advanced 2.76 per cent to $55.45 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 2 paise to 71.23 per US dollar. Meanwhile, extending its gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark Sensex rallied 353 points on Wednesday as reports of a breakthrough in coronavirus treatment enthused global investors. Domestic participants also cheered improving business sentiment after a survey said India’s services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 353.28 points, or 0.87 per cent, higher at 41,142.66. It hit an intraday high of 41,154.66. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 109.50 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 12,089.15.