Rupee hits 4-month low against US dollar as trade deficit widening continues to hurt

The Indian rupee extended its losses on Tuesday hitting a four-month low against the US dollar as ballooning of current account deficit continued to hurt sentiments of market participants. The rupee opened in negative territory on Tuesday further beyond its four-month low against the US dollar at interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee shed as much as 6 paise to 65.24 apiece US dollar on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of India had fixed a reference rate of 65.0375 against the US dollar on Monday, 19 March 2018. Earlier yesterday, the rupee tanked as much as 23 paise to end at one-week low of 65.17 against the US dollar. The domestic currency had been broadly losing shine since 15 February against the US dollar.

The stock, as well as the forex market, witnessed a blow on Monday after the current account deficit, the indicator of foreign exchange earned and spent, rose to 2% of the GDP at $13.5 billion in the October-December quarter as compared to 1.4% in the corresponding period a year earlier on the account of higher trade deficit. According to various experts, the overall mood is also dampened as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time in 2018 in its two-day policy meeting starting today under the new Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell for the first time.

The US dollar strengthened on Tuesday against a basket of major currencies. The US dollar rose 0.2% to 106.32 Japanese yen, inching away from a 16-month low of 105.24 yen set in early March, Reuters reported. The Crude oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by tensions in the Middle East, although rising output in the United States and shaky stock markets put a lid on further gains, Reuters said in a report. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude and Brent Crude traded up 0.39% at 62.3 and 66.31 per barrel, respectively.