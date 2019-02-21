Rupee gains marginally, opens higher at 71.02 per US dollar

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 9:41 AM

Rupee opened marginally higher at Rs 71.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.12, according to Bloomberg index. On Wednesday, the domestic currency snapped a four-session downturn to appreciate by 23 paise against the greenback amid easing oil prices and a firm greenback. A positive trend in the global equity markets, which rose on optimism surrounding the ongoing US-China trade talks, also supported the rupee, analysts told news agency PTI.

The rupee had closed at 71.34 versus the greenback Monday. Money markets were closed Tuesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

The domestic currency us among the worst performer Asian currencies this year as it has weakened 1.88 per cent so far this year.

Besides, the 10-year bond yield rose to 7.34 per cent from yesterday’s close of 7.339 per cent.

The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 50 points to 35,807.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-mark.

Shares of PSU banks Punjab National Bank and Corporation Bank jumped in the morning, after the government infused approved Rs 48,239 crore capital infusion into 12 public sector banks (PSBs).

