Rupee gains 27 paise to close at 81.84 against US dollar 

The rupee appreciated 27 paise to close at 81.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.99 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.84 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 27 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.83 and a low of 82.01 against the dollar. On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.11 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 101.26. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.27 per cent to USD 87.09 per barrel.

Also Read Rupee rises 18 paise to 81.93 against US dollar in early trade

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 38.23 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 60,431.00 and the broader NSE Nifty gained 15.60 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,828.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,907.95 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent and came back to the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6 per cent.

India’s industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6 per cent in February from 5.5 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.