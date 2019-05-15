Rupee gains 23 paise to 70.21 against USD in early trade

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 10:50:09 AM

The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.

Rupee, US dollar, Donald Trump, world economy, Us dollar, Xi Jinping, china, BSE SensexThe rupee Tuesday recovered 7 paise to close at 70.44 to the US dollar.

The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 70.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude prices, higher opening in domestic equities and on US-China trade talk hopes. Forex dealers said, investors sentiments were buoyed after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hoped that the world’s top two economies would be able reach an agreement.

The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close. The rupee Tuesday recovered 7 paise to close at 70.44 to the US dollar. “I think it’s going to turn out extremely well, we’re in a very strong position,” Trump said.

Also read: Global markets: Upbeat comments from Trump, China halt global equity slide

The President also described his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China as “extraordinary”. When asked about the talks with China having “collapsed”. He rejected that characterisation. “We have a very good dialogue… it’ll always continue. We had a deal that was very close and then they broke it,” he said. Meanwhile, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,011.85 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.31 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 87.83 points, or 0.24 per cent to quote at 37,410.15 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,245.00, down by 22.95 points, or 0.20 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee gains 23 paise to 70.21 against USD in early trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition