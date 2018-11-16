Rupee gains 16 paise to 71.82 per US dollar on rising foreign fund inflows

The rupee appreciated nearly 16 paise against the US dollar today following increased foreign fund inflows.

The rupee appreciated nearly 16 paise against the US dollar today following increased foreign fund inflows, as well as selling of the US dollar by exporters and banks. During the mid-morning trade session, the rupee firmed 16 paise to an intra-day high of 71.8237 per US dollar from its previous close at 71.9812 per dollar, Bloomberg data showed. The rupee had gained past the 72 per dollar mark for a brief point of time on Wednesday, while reclaiming the 71/$-mark yesterday.

According to market observers, the rupee gained tracking weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas. Gains were also supported by strong equity markets today. Provisional data from the stock exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore on Thursday. Yesterday, the rupee had risen 34 paise to close at a two-month high against the American currency on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.

“Domestic currency continued its uptrend and closed below its 72-mark on the back of continued capital inflows and falling oil prices. Also, USD weakening amid selling by exporters and a key RBI board meeting in the coming week supported forex markets,” Geojit Financial Services said in a note. “Today, RBI to release its weekly FX reserves data. On the global front, Fed speakers will be limelight with US central bank Chair to speak today. ECB’s Chairman is also scheduled to speak later in the day,” it said.

According to Geojit, 71.42 and 69.48 are major levels on the upside for the Indian currency, while on the flip side, 72.88 will be the support level. Meanwhile, oil prices regained a little composure today after their recent drubbing, helped by a decline in U.S. fuel stockpiles and the possibility of a cut in OPEC output. U.S. crude was trading up 40 cents at $56.86, while Brent crude rose 52 cents to $67.14 a barrel, said a Reuters report.