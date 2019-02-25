Rupee gains 16 paise against US dollar in early trade

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 9:50 AM

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 71 and advanced further to quote 16 paise higher at 70.98 against the dollar.

The rupee firmed 14 paise to 70.98 against the dollar in opening trade Monday after the greenback came under pressure against some currencies amid foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equity markets. Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas as expectations of a trade deal between the US and China, and foreign capital inflows in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 71 and advanced further to quote 16 paise higher at 70.98 against the dollar. According to provisional exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 6,311.01 crore on net basis on Friday.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 140.29 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,011.77 in opening session Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee gains 16 paise against US dollar in early trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition