Rupee firms as banking crisis risks abate, notches weekly loss

The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar on Friday as the broader market sentiment improved following the rescue of crisis-hit banks in the United States and Europe, but the local currency ended lower for the week.The rupee finished at 82.5525 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 82.73. For the week, it fell 0.62% as most Asian equity markets notched weekly declines.

The rupee rose during the day but mostly hovered near the key resistance level of 82.50. Markets were upbeat after U.S. lender First Republic Bank was rescued by a $30-billion injection from 11 banks. The bank was caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size U.S. banks over the past week.

The move followed Credit Suisse’s announcement on Thursday that it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank after the central bank pledged a financial lifeline to the embattled lender.”It’s plausible that confidence can stabilise further if we do not see any more bank failures, especially over coming days ahead of the Fed meeting,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC Bank.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) next Wednesday as the U.S. labour market remains tight, with investors watching out for how many more hikes the central bank’s dot plot would indicate.Some market participants have called for a pause to the tightening cycle in the wake of the banking crisis, before which a 50 bps hike was being priced in.

The sharp pullback in Fed peak rate expectations saw the dollar index decline 0.4% this week and most emerging market Asian currencies advance.The rupee tends to react less to Fed repricing and outperform during periods of sideways-to-higher movement in the dollar and underperform when it weakens.