Rupee falls to fresh record low ahead of US inflation data; elevated crude prices dampen investors’ sentiment

The Indian rupee weakened further on Friday to hit a fresh all-time low versus the US dollar as domestic equities fell amid risk aversion in markets ahead of the release of US inflation data, which is seen influencing the pace of future rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Furthermore, elevated crude oil prices also hurt sentiment for the domestic currency, with market participants fearing a fresh bout of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows, given the unfavourable outlook on India’s inflation and current account account deficit. Rupee opened at 77.81 and was last trading at an all-time low of 77.86 against the greenback. The domestic currency had settled at a record closing low of 77.765 on Thursday.

Rupee consolidating in a narrow range despite volatility in domestic and global equities

Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Rupee hit its fresh all time low but in the last few sessions has been very resilient and is consolidating in a narrow range despite volatility in domestic and global equities and strength in the dollar against its major crosses. On the domestic front, RBI has been very actively intervening and curtailing the volatility for the rupee. Global crude oil prices have been rallying thereby putting pressure on inflation and leading to higher trade deficit.”

USDINR (Spot) to trade with a positive bias and is gradually headed towards 78.50

“Dollar is getting support at lower levels ahead of US inflation number that will be released today and FOMC policy statement that is scheduled next week. Expectation is that the Fed could continue to raise rates and maintain its hawkish stance. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade with a positive bias and is gradually headed towards 78.50 levels. On the downside 77.20 will continue to act as an important support in the short term,” Somaiya added.