Rupee falls to 4-month low of 65.18 on high dollar demand

The currency closed 24 paise down and ended the session very close to the intraday low of 65.1825.

Rupee fell to a four-month low on Monday having ended the session at 65.18 against the dollar with the majority of the fall seen during the last half hour of the session.

The currency closed 24 paise down and ended the session very close to the intraday low of 65.1825. Most of the fall was recorded during the last 22 minutes of the session when the currency lost 8 paise against the greenback. Dealers indicate this could be due to a possible demand for dollars from corporates.

“We could see more demand for dollars in the coming days. The rupee is likely to fall to the 65.50 levels in the coming weeks,” said a dealer.

The dollar was trading stronger against most emerging market currencies on Monday with the dollar index continuing to remain above the 90 level.

The market is keenly watching for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Experts point out that a 25 bps hike has already been factored in by the market. What remains to be seen would be the Fed’s tone about future rate hikes, they say.

The one domestic overhang on the currency could be the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) selling. FPIs have been selling in the bond market over the last few days taking their net investments in Indian debt to minus $404.58 billion. In the month of March itself, FPIs have sold a net $1.45 billion worth of Indian bonds.

Although equities have not seen as much FPI selling as in bonds, reports indicate FPI flows may not be very significant.

“FPI equity flows in equities should remain tepid given high equity market valuations,” stated a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. On a year-to-date basis, FPIs remain net buyers of equities at $1.5 billion.

The rupee has been one of the worst performing currencies in the emerging market space having recorded a negative year-to-date return of 2%.