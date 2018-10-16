Rupee falls 9 paise against dollar to 73.92 on rise in demand for USD from banks

Notably, the rupee opened higher at Rs 73.79, but soon plunged to 73.92.

The domestic currency rupee weakened by 9 paise against dollar in the early trade on Tuesday due to increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers. Notably, the rupee opened higher at Rs 73.79, but soon plunged to 73.92. The rupee’s fall was attributable to the dollar’s strength against some other currencies overseas but fresh inflows by foreign funds and a higher opening in domestic equity markets, capped the losses, dealers told PTI.

“Today USDINR likely to remain in the range of 73.66 (stretched 73.47) to 74.00 (stretched 74.18). US Dollar declined yesterday as retail sales data came out much lower than expected. But Dollar Index remains above 95-level, currently at 95.12, though it has again lifted safer currencies like Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc higher. West & Saudi Arabia tensions and Brexit talks standoff with EU has kept the global markets in defensive mode. DOW closed down 89 points, Asian markets Nikkei & HangSeng are 124 & 42 points respectively, whereas SGX Nifty Fut is flat currently,”, Hiren Sharma, Portia Advisory Services LLP said.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 26 paise to close at 73.83, after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. Taking stock of India’s rupee position, veteran investor Marc Faber said that INR has become tad oversold, and may rally to 71-72 against dollar but long-term trend is down. In an interview to ET Now, Editor and Publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report’ said that the rupee will depreciate by 5-10% against US dollar in the next few years.

Faber said that rupee can go to 100 against USD in the next 10 years. “India’s fiscal position is not particularly good. They have a large current account deficit. This that India will have to either increase its interest rates meaningfully, or have a weaker currency over time. Nobody can deny that over the past 30 years, rupee has been a weak currency,” he said, adding that he always applauded Raghuram Rajan as RBI governor, as Rajan had the objective of mainitiang rupee at a steady level against major currencies.