Rupee falls 26 paise to 70.75 per US dollar in early trade

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 10:09 AM

The rupee depreciated by 26 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday at the interbank foreign exchange, amid strengthening of the US dollar and foreign fund outflows.

Rupee falls 26 paise to 70.75 per US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 26 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday at the interbank foreign exchange, amid strengthening of the US dollar and foreign fund outflows. Forex dealers said fresh demand for the American currency from importers weighed on the domestic unit. Besides, investors were treading the cautious path ahead of the RBI policy decision. The rupee opened lower at 70.70 a dollar and dropped further to quote at 70.75, 26 paise down over its previous close.

READ ALSO | Share market LIVE updates: Sensex drops further, cracks 260 pts; Nifty slips below 10,800; oil stocks rise

On Tuesday, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar due to increased demand for the American currency from importers and firming global crude oil prices. The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities amid foreign fund outflows. The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade Wednesday. The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 75.90 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 10,793.60.

Foreign funds withdrew Rs 55 crore on a net basis from capital markets, provisional data showed. However, recovery in global crude oil prices restricted the fall in the domestic currency. Brent crude, the international benchmark, again and was quoted at USD 60.87 per barrel Wednesday, lower by 1.95 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee falls 26 paise to 70.75 per US dollar in early trade
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition