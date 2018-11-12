Rupee falls 26 paise ahead of CPI, IIP data; opens at 72.76 per US dollar

The rupee climbed 50 paise to end Friday at 72.50 per US dollar as crude oil prices slipped below the USD 70 per barrel mark.

Rupee opened on a weak note in the morning trade falling 26 paise to 72.76 per US dollar ahead of CPI and IIP data due today. The domestic currency opened lower at 72.74 and plunged further to 72.76 against the greenback, down 26 paise over its previous close, at the Interbank forex market. The rising global crude oil prices and demand for the American currency are the two major reasons behind the continued weakness in rupee, forex traders said.

“Greenback selling by exporters and falling oil prices supported the Indian currency which closed higher on Friday. In the domestic front, today IIP for Sept and CPI for Oct are scheduled to be released while wholesale inflation is due on Wednesday. In the central bank front, Fed’s Chair Powell is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and Friday. If pullback continues then 71.65 will be a major level above which it may test 71.41. While on the other end, 73.46 is the crucial support to watch out,” Geojit Financial Services said in a note.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty. the benchmark indices of the Indian equity markets, opened on the positive note today led by gains in stocks of blue-chips like HDFC, Asian Paints, Titan, Infosys, Adani Ports and M&M. Tata Motors shares plunged more than 2 percent in opening trade Monday, while Titan Company shares climbed 2.3 percent.

The Asian currencies were trading lower Monday as Indonesian rupiah was down 0.41 percent, South Korean won 0.28 percent, Philippines peso 0.21 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.19 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.15 percent, Japanese yen 0.13 percent, and Thai Baht 0.05 percent.