Rupee falls 26 paise ahead of CPI, IIP data; opens at 72.76 per US dollar

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 10:16 AM

Rupee opened on a weak note in the morning trade falling 26 paise to 72.76 per US dollar ahead of CPI and IIP data due today.

The rupee climbed 50 paise to end Friday at 72.50 per US dollar as crude oil prices slipped below the USD 70 per barrel mark.

Rupee opened on a weak note in the morning trade falling 26 paise to 72.76 per US dollar ahead of CPI and IIP data due today.  The domestic currency opened lower at 72.74 and plunged further to 72.76 against the greenback, down 26 paise over its previous close, at the Interbank forex market. The rising global crude oil prices and demand for the American currency are the two major reasons behind the continued weakness in rupee, forex traders said.

“Greenback selling by exporters and falling oil prices supported the Indian currency which closed higher on Friday. In the domestic front, today IIP for Sept and CPI for Oct are scheduled to be released while wholesale inflation is due on Wednesday. In the central bank front, Fed’s Chair Powell is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and Friday. If pullback continues then 71.65 will be a major level above which it may test 71.41. While on the other end, 73.46 is the crucial support to watch out,” Geojit Financial Services said in a note.

The rupee climbed 50 paise to end Friday at 72.50 per US dollar as crude oil prices slipped below the USD 70 per barrel mark.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty opens above 10,600; Tata Motors drops 2%

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty. the benchmark indices of the Indian equity markets, opened on the positive note today led by gains in stocks of blue-chips like HDFC, Asian Paints, Titan, Infosys, Adani Ports and M&M. Tata Motors shares plunged more than 2 percent in opening trade Monday, while Titan Company shares climbed 2.3 percent.

The Asian currencies were trading lower Monday as Indonesian rupiah was down 0.41 percent, South Korean won 0.28 percent, Philippines peso 0.21 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.19 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.15 percent, Japanese yen 0.13 percent, and Thai Baht 0.05 percent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee falls 26 paise ahead of CPI, IIP data; opens at 72.76 per US dollar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition