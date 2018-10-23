Rupee falls 23 paise to 73.79 against US dollar in early trade

To date, the rupee has fallen 13.18 percent, while foreign portfolio investors have sold .55 billion and .69 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

The rupee opened 14 paise lower at 73.69 against the US dollar in the early trade Tuesday as the American currency strengthened overseas. At 9.15 am, rupee was trading at 73.73 a dollar, down 0.23 percent from its yesterday’s close of 73.56. The rupee opened on Tuesday at 73.70 per US dollar. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 511.91 crore Monday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the 30-share Sensex shed over 200 points on open to fall below the 34,000-mark. The Nifty was down 57 points to 10,152.60. The shares of IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Coal India gained up to 2.5 percent in the morning trade. Asian Paints shares fell more than 6 percent after the firm reported weak Q2 results.

The shares of Asian Paints shed as much as 6.16 percent to hit the day’s low at Rs 1,126.55. In the latest quarter, profit fell 3.2 percent to Rs 506 crore versus Rs 526.2 crore in the latest quarter for Asian Paints. In the Nifty, BPCL, IOC and ONGC shares were trading with pressure, tanking up to 4 percent.