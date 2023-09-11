scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against US dollar

The rupee finally settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the previous close.

Written by PTI
rupee rate,rupee,usd,rupee vs dollar,rbi,rupee news,rupee price today,rupee today
On Friday, the Indian unit had appreciated 21 paise to close at 83.02 against the greenback. (Image/Freepik)

The rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as positive cues from domestic equity markets failed to allay investors’ concerns over elevated crude prices.

A weak American currency against major rivals overseas, however, supported the domestic unit and restricted the fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.93 against the US dollar and moved between the peak of 82.83 and the lowest level of 83.06.

Also Read
Also Read

The rupee finally settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the previous close.

On Friday, the Indian unit had appreciated 21 paise to close at 83.02 against the greenback.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the soft US dollar, positive domestic markets and a correction in crude oil prices. However, concerns over global economic slowdown and rising expectations of a rate hike by FOMC amid strong economic data from the US may cap sharp gains,” Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Choudhary said that traders may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the US later this week. “USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.40 to Rs 83.30.” Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.42 per cent to 104.65.

Also Read

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 90.38 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex regained the 67,000-level and closed 528.17 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 67,127.08. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 176.40 points or 0.89 per cent to 19,996.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 224.22 crore, according to exchange data.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 16:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS