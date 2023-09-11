Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against US dollar

The rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as positive cues from domestic equity markets failed to allay investors’ concerns over elevated crude prices.

A weak American currency against major rivals overseas, however, supported the domestic unit and restricted the fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.93 against the US dollar and moved between the peak of 82.83 and the lowest level of 83.06.

The rupee finally settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the previous close.

On Friday, the Indian unit had appreciated 21 paise to close at 83.02 against the greenback.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the soft US dollar, positive domestic markets and a correction in crude oil prices. However, concerns over global economic slowdown and rising expectations of a rate hike by FOMC amid strong economic data from the US may cap sharp gains,” Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Choudhary said that traders may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the US later this week. “USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.40 to Rs 83.30.” Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.42 per cent to 104.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 90.38 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex regained the 67,000-level and closed 528.17 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 67,127.08. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 176.40 points or 0.89 per cent to 19,996.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 224.22 crore, according to exchange data.