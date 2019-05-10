Rupee extends losses for 4th straight session, ends at Rs 69.94

The rupee on Thursday closed at Rs 69.94 against the dollar, a fall of 23 paise, or 0.34% over the previous close of Rs 69.71 on Wednesday. The currency closed at the lowest levels against the greenback since April 26 \u2014 nearly a two-week low after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 70.03. According to currency traders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not intervened in the market. The rupee has been falling for the fourth straight session, joining the fall among major Asian currencies as tensions rise ahead of trade talks between the US and China this week. The US had earlier said that it will raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from the existing 10%, with effect from Friday. Dealers attributed the fall primarily to heavy outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) from the debt market. FPIs have pulled out close to $1 billion from the debt markets in the seven trading sessions till May 7. \u201cThe sentiment towards Indian debt markets have been negative as short-term papers of NBFCs bought by mutual funds will be maturing in the next few months,\u201d said Devang Shah, deputy vice president, Axis Mutual Fund. Rating agencies recently have downgraded papers issued by NBFCs like PNB Housing Finance and two Reliance companies of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group with a \u2018default\u2019 outlook.