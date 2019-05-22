Rupee edges 6 paise higher against USD ahead of election outcome

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 22, 2019 6:11:59 PM

The Indian rupee Wednesday saw a marginal 6 paise rise at 69.66 against the US dollar in line with uptrend in equities and easing crude prices, a day ahead of Lok Sabha polls outcome.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.70 and further went to touch the day?s high of 69.62.

The Indian rupee Wednesday saw a marginal 6 paise rise at 69.66 against the US dollar in line with uptrend in equities and easing crude prices, a day ahead of Lok Sabha polls outcome. However, foreign fund outflows dampened the sentiment of forex traders, the dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.70 and further went to touch the day’s high of 69.62.

The local currency, however, pared gains to finally settle at 69.66, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the domestic unit had closed 2 paise higher at 69.72.

Meanwhile, government bonds rose, leading to 0.60 per cent drop in yield to 7.26 per cent.

The US currency was trading weak in overseas market as the dollar index fell 0.07 per cent to 97.99 against its six global rivals.

On domestic bourses, the Sensex ended 140.41 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 39,110.21, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,737.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 965.02 crore on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to trade at 71.85 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.7291 and for rupee/euro at 77.7242. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.6220 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.28.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee edges 6 paise higher against USD ahead of election outcome
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition