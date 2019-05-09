Rupee drops 28p to 69.71 on heavy FPI outflows

By Shashank Nayar The rupee on Wednesday closed at 69.71 against the US dollar, a fall of 28 paise, or 0.41%, over the previous close of 69.43 on Thursday. The currency closed at the lowest levels against the greenback since April 26 \u2013 nearly a two-week low after hitting an intra-day low of 69.73. It was not clear whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had intervened in the market. Dealers attributed the fall primarily to heavy outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) from the debt market. FPIs have pulled out close to $1 billion from the debt markets in the seven trading sessions till May 7. They have pulled out close to $700 million in May so far on the back of sales of $1.5 billion in April. In March, they had bought bonds worth $3 billion. The utilisation limit for gilts as on May 8 was 63.46%, while on May 7 it was 63.3%. The utilisation for for corporate bonds was 69.14% on May 7. The rupee has depreciated by nearly 50 paise against the dollar over the last three trading sessions \u2013 from Rs 69.22 on May 5 to close at Rs 69.71 on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against six currencies, fell by 0.10% at 97.53 from the previous close on Tuesday. The most traded bond \u2013 7.17% yielding paper maturing in 2028 \u2013 closed Wednesday's session at 7.46%, one basis point higher than the previous close on Tuesday. FPIs have invested close to $500 million in Indian equities in May. The Sensex has fallen by 3.3% over the past six trading sessions to close at 37,789 \u2013 a six-week low on Wednesday. The biggest reason is the poor corporate performance so far, which reflects weak demand. Moreover, the problems arising out of oil sanctions levied by the United States on Iran have also hurt the sentiment.\u00a0\u201cThe fall in the rupee is a direct impact in the fall in the equity markets due to US-Iran sanctions coupled with profit booking towards the end of the financial year,\u201d said MV Srinivasan, vice president, Mecklai Financial.