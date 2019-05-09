Rupee drops 28p to 69.71 on heavy FPI outflows

Published: May 9, 2019 12:57:45 AM

The currency closed at the lowest levels against the greenback since April 26 – nearly a two-week low after hitting an intra-day low of 69.73. It was not clear whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had intervened in the market.

Rupee, Rupee drops, FPI outflow, foreign portfolio, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, news, financial express, financial express newspaper, financial express todayRupee drops 28p to 69.71 on heavy FPI outflows

By Shashank Nayar

The rupee on Wednesday closed at 69.71 against the US dollar, a fall of 28 paise, or 0.41%, over the previous close of 69.43 on Thursday. The currency closed at the lowest levels against the greenback since April 26 – nearly a two-week low after hitting an intra-day low of 69.73. It was not clear whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had intervened in the market.

Dealers attributed the fall primarily to heavy outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) from the debt market. FPIs have pulled out close to $1 billion from the debt markets in the seven trading sessions till May 7. They have pulled out close to $700 million in May so far on the back of sales of $1.5 billion in April.

In March, they had bought bonds worth $3 billion. The utilisation limit for gilts as on May 8 was 63.46%, while on May 7 it was 63.3%. The utilisation for for corporate bonds was 69.14% on May 7.

The rupee has depreciated by nearly 50 paise against the dollar over the last three trading sessions – from Rs 69.22 on May 5 to close at Rs 69.71 on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against six currencies, fell by 0.10% at 97.53 from the previous close on Tuesday.

The most traded bond – 7.17% yielding paper maturing in 2028 – closed Wednesday’s session at 7.46%, one basis point higher than the previous close on Tuesday. FPIs have invested close to $500 million in Indian equities in May. The Sensex has fallen by 3.3% over the past six trading sessions to close at 37,789 – a six-week low on Wednesday.

The biggest reason is the poor corporate performance so far, which reflects weak demand. Moreover, the problems arising out of oil sanctions levied by the United States on Iran have also hurt the sentiment. “The fall in the rupee is a direct impact in the fall in the equity markets due to US-Iran sanctions coupled with profit booking towards the end of the financial year,” said MV Srinivasan, vice president, Mecklai Financial.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee drops 28p to 69.71 on heavy FPI outflows
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition