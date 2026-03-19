The rupee depreciated to a fresh low against the dollar on Wednesday as crude oil prices remained above the $100 /barrel mark fuelled by the war in West Asia.

The domestic currency ended the session at 92.63 against the dollar, down 24 paise or 0.27 % over the previous close, according to Bloomberg data. Dealers said the central bank stayed away from the markets for the most part.

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The rupee has continued to drift down since the outbreak of the hostilities in West Asia and has fallen 1.8%, taking the depreciation in FY26 so far to 8.4%.

RBI Steps Aside

“The rupee was resisting the 92.50 level for the past 2-3 days due to intervention in the market by Reserve Bank of India. Liquidity remained thin ahead of Thursday’s holiday, triggering stop-losses after the level was breached,” Dilip Parmer, research analyst at HDFC Securities, told FE.

High Oil and FPI Exodus

Persistent dollar outflows resulting from the sale of stocks by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) also continue to weigh on the currency. “FPIs continue to sell in the equity market and together with oil importers are driving up demand for dollars, “Ritesh Bhansali, deputy CEO at Mecklai Financial Services said. He added that importers are increasingly hedging their exposures though exporters were leaving their exposures unhedged.

In general, the currency is expected to be under pressure as long as prices of crude oil remain elevated. The RBI is expected to intervene to limit excessive depreciation. According to Parmer the market will closely watch the 93 level. ENDS