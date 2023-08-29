scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Rupee declines by 8 paise on rebound in crude oil, greenback

Foreign fund outflows from the equity markets also weighed on the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.

Written by PTI
rupee
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 82.58 amid overnight losses in the US dollar against major global rivals. (IE)

The rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.71 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday due to a rebound in crude oil prices and greenback in the global markets.

Foreign fund outflows from the equity markets also weighed on the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 82.58 amid overnight losses in the US dollar against major global rivals.

Also Read
Also Read

Volatile equity markets and recovery in crude oil prices during the day hit the rupee sentiment, dragging the unit to a day’s low of 82.73.

The rupee settled lower by 8 paise at 82.71 against the US dollar. On Monday, the rupee edged up by 1 paisa to settle at 82.63.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 104.07.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.60 per cent to USD 84.93 per barrel.

Also Read

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed higher by 79.22 points at 65,075.82 while the broader Nifty advanced by 36.60 points to close at 19,342.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs ,393.25 crore, according to exchange data.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 16:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS