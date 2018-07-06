Rupee crosses 69-mark in early trade, sheds 8 paise against US dollar

The domestic currency has slipped for the third straight session on Friday.

The rupee fell by 8 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Friday pressurised by strengthening American currency overseas and sustained foreign capital outflows. The domestic currency has slipped for the third straight session on Friday. Dealers said the slide of the rupee is mostly due to demand for the US currency and a lower opening in the domestic equity market, PTI reported. Investors also feared that with the US all set to impose tariffs on Chinese goods today, a full scale global trade war could get triggered.

“Today USDINR is likely to remain in the range of 68.68 (stretched 68.49) to 69.01 (stretched 69.23). Markets remain poised ahead of U.S. & China Trade Tariffs trigger. Even Crude prices remain subdued and actually flat before the new Tariffs are thrusted by U.S. on its imports of China goods,” Portia Advisory Services LLP said in a note. “For Rupee, 69.00+ level remains a key resistance zone, and this barrier can be broken if today deep fall in domestic equities, dollar rise, crude escalation, bond yield rise are to happen.”

On Thursday, the rupee had tumbled 21 paise to fresh closing low of 68.95 against the greenback. Provisional data with the stock exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 159.37 crore on Thursday.

Jitters ahead of a raft of import tariffs set to be imposed by the world’s two biggest economies, the US and China pulled oil prices lower on Friday. At the time of reporting, Brent crude futures fell 0.18 percent to $77.25 per barrel from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading slightly up by 0.11 percent, at $73.02.