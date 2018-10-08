Rupee continues to weaken against US dollar; again inching closer to 74-mark

The currency has lost 7.3% since August 1 and around 13.5% since January.

Indian rupee continues to be weak against US dollar and is again inching closer to 74-mark. On Monday, the rupee registered an intraday high of 73.77 against USD and intra-day low of 73.97 against the US dollar, after opening at 73.96 against USD, a decline of 20 paise from the previous close, the Bloomberg data showed.

On Friday, the domestic currently crossed the 74-mark for the first time ever in intra-day trade, after the RBI held its policy rate unchanged. The rupee has lost nearly 14% so far this year. However, RBI governor Urjit Patel said that fall in rupee is moderate as compared to emerging markets peers.

“Indian currency opened weak at 73.96/dollar against Friday’s close of 73.77/dollar. RBI’s status quo was the main trigger for accelerated fall in Rupee on Friday where it touched 74.44/dollar in future before RBI intervening and closing below 74/dollar,” Bhavik Patel, senior technical analyst, Tradebulls Securities, told FE Online.

“Dollar on Friday softened in the evening session after soft US Non-Farm payroll data came. The Indian currency is trading flat in the morning session and we may see more of RBI intervention as and when Rupee comes near 75/dollar. Trades should be wary of going long without hedging as USDINR is in overbought zone and is prime for some pullback,” he added.

US dollar remained firm against its global peers. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices fell by over 1% on Monday after the US government said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month, the Reuters reported.

The rupee has slumped in recent months amid a global rise in oil prices and a sell-off in emerging markets. It has fallen more than 13 percent since January, making it the worst performing major Asian emerging market currency, Reuters reported.