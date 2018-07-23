​​​
  3. Rupee continues to rebound, surges 19 paise against US dollar

Rupee continues to rebound, surges 19 paise against US dollar

Rupee surged by 19 paise to 68.65 against the US currency in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today as the dollar weakened globally, amid foreign fund inflows.

By: | Published: July 23, 2018 9:52 AM
The rupee surged by 19 paise to 68.65 against the US currency in early trade.

The rupee surged by 19 paise to 68.65 against the US currency in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today as the dollar weakened globally, amid foreign fund inflows. Increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market lifted the domestic currency, dealers said.

The dollar extended losses against world currencies overseas after US President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of global monetary policy and the Federal Reserve last week. Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market boosted the rupee, they added.

On Friday, the rupee staged an impressive rebound from life-time low levels, surging 21 paise to end at 68.84 against the dollar on suspected the central bank’s intervention to check volatility in currency markets.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose further by 79.40 points, or 0.21 per cent to trade at 36,575.77 in early trade. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 310.27 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volatile stock markets? Buy Right. Sit Tight.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top