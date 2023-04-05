Rupee climbs 30 paise to 82.02 against US dollar

The rupee gained 30 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as heavy buying in domestic equities bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, foreign capital inflows and a rising risk appetite also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.08 and touched an intra-day high of 81.92 and a low of 82.20 against the greenback.

It finally settled at 82.02 (provisional), a rise of 30 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee closed at 82.32 against the dollar.

The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of “Mahavir Jayanti”.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.10 per cent to 101.36.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 582.87 points or 0.99 per cent to end at 59,689.31, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 159 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,557.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.08 per cent to USD 84.87 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 321.93 crore, according to exchange data.