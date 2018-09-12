​​​
  3. Rupee at fresh low vs US dollar; plunges 17 paise in early trade

Rupee at fresh low vs US dollar; plunges 17 paise in early trade

Indian rupee vs dollar: The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 72.8675 against the US dollar, falling 17 paise in opening trade on Wednesday.

By: | Published: September 12, 2018 9:21 AM
rupee, rupee at fresh low Indian rupee vs dollar: The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 72.8675 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 72.8675 against the US dollar, falling 17 paise in opening trade on Wednesday. The rupee opened at 72.75 and slipped to a new low of 72.87/$, down 17 paise from its Tuesday’s close at 72.6950 vs dollar, Bloomberg data showed.

Also read: Share Market Live updates; rupee hits fresh record low vs US dollar at 72.86/$

Rising crude oil prices, along with a widening current account, continued to put pressure on the rupee. Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market, said a Reuters report.

(to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top