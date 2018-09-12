Rupee at fresh low vs US dollar; plunges 17 paise in early trade

Indian rupee vs dollar: The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 72.8675 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 72.8675 against the US dollar, falling 17 paise in opening trade on Wednesday. The rupee opened at 72.75 and slipped to a new low of 72.87/$, down 17 paise from its Tuesday’s close at 72.6950 vs dollar, Bloomberg data showed.

Rising crude oil prices, along with a widening current account, continued to put pressure on the rupee. Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market, said a Reuters report.

