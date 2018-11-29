Rupee advances 57 paise to 70.05 against US dollar in early trade

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 9:58 AM

The rupee gained 58 paise to trade at 70.05 against the dollar in early trade Thursday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange amid sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Rupee advances 57 paise to 70.05 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 58 paise to trade at 70.05 against the dollar in early trade Thursday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange amid sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks. Forex dealers said, the US dollar weakened against other currencies overseas, after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell comments that the central bank’s benchmark interest rate is likely to be near a neutral level. Following Powell’s comments, the US dollar was trading weak against its peers and boosted the domestic currency.

READ ALSO | Asia stocks advance, dollar struggles on signs of more cautious Fed

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a higher note at 70.15 and then gathered further momentum and touched a high of 70.05, up 57 paisa over its previous close. On wednesday, the rupee had surged by 17 paise to close at 70.62 against the US currency as global crude oil prices slipped below the USD 60 per barrel mark amid a smart recovery in domestic equity markets.

READ ALSO | Speculations may have triggered rupee fall, says SBI report

Forex traders said robust foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices also supported the rupee. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 961.26 crore Wednesday. Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.41 per cent up at USD 59 per barrel. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose hy 364.32 points, or 1.02 per cent, to quote at 36,081.27 in early trade today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee advances 57 paise to 70.05 against US dollar in early trade
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition