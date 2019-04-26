Rupee a barometer of elections, says DBS; will it end the year below 70 against USD?

Even as Rupee continues to trade above 70 against US dollar, DBS says that the Indian currency has become a barometer for Indian elections. Notably, being among under performers from January-February, the rupee had made a smart rebound against the foreign currency owing to robust foreign inflows. The rupee was\u00a0\u00a0aided by a favourable external environment, notes DBS. "The Fed\u2019s pause in hiking rates has renewed interest in carry trades in the South and Southeast Asian currencies. Global equity markets have recovered on US and China working towards a trade deal and the UK looking to avert a disorderly Brexit," said DBS in the report. However, none of these factors are firm, as global oil prices are also trending higher in midst of supply cuts and outages. Therefore, DBS has retained its target for USD\/INR to above 70 for the end of this year in December. "In short-term, profit-taking has started to set in after USD\/INR hit 68.9, the 50% retracement level of its 2018 rise," said the firm.\u00a0 Also read:\u00a0Pepsico vs farmers: MNC proposes out-of-court settlement to potato growers The global firm noted that growth momentum continues to slow, as tight financial conditions particularly for non-banks and softening consumption due to slower rural wages bite. Taking stock of the interest rate trajectory going forward, DBS said that it expects RBI to cut interest rates in\u00a0June\/ August. "Implied rates are pricing in at least two cuts in the year ahead Pressure on the external balances have eased," noted the firm in its report.\u00a0 Globally, markets have begun to lose their confidence in the US outlook, said DBS, noting that there has been a rise in risk of a recession, owing to the recent yield curve inversion.\u00a0A way of looking at investor sentiment is the difference between 10 year US government bond yield and the three-month US Treasury yield, said DBS, explaining that\u00a0 the Fed has a recession probability model, which show a steady rise in recession risks since the middle of last year. Notably, recession are a rare phenomenon, and the US has hold only four of them in the past four decades, noted the report.\u00a0