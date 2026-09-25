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Runwal Enterprises Share Price

Sector
Construction

Runwal Enterprises has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 290.00-305.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Runwal Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Runwal Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DLF		4.75-2.78.4528.68-8.628.6910.31
Lodha Developers		4.98-7.9823.4759.42-1.8115.0716.88
Phoenix Mills		4.421.192.2330.0323.9129.8432.83
Oberoi Realty		5.56-1.744.8127.2713.4217.4414.54
Prestige Estates Projects		2.42-9.83-4.2922.76-6.2134.2526.29
Godrej Properties		-0.42-18.07-8.218.48-17.231.55-5.28
Anant Raj		4.561.5518.0738.9-7.8342.7454.43
Brigade Enterprises		-2.37-7.3211.5325.23-11.6611.114.04
Sobha		3.22-4.76-14.031.83-2222.639.57
Signatureglobal (India)		3.88-1.360.555.79-28.3519.6111.34
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		2.6526.5850.3100.0112.373.832.28
Max Estates		6.7912.3239.97535.129.6516.86
Swan Corp		1.69-2.71-9.24-9.45-39.630.3718.14
Embassy Developments		7.1-7.52-4.736.32-37.98-11.78-17.15
Raymond		23.0790.4298.57243.1294.51-12.3122.27
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-2.69-6.66-2.017.93-4.45-10.756.17
Ganesh Housing		-1.97-8.82-2.6828.27-14.4317.635.27
Kalpataru		8.01-3.17-12.5-0.79-27.33-13.75-8.49
Puravankara		-1.450.350.2124.93-19.824.5711.25

Source: Dion Global

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About Runwal Enterprises

Runwal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109MH2016PLC273223 and registration number is 273223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subodh Subhash Runwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Lucy Roychoudhury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradumna Kanodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidharath Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aparna Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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