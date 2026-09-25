Runwal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109MH2016PLC273223 and registration number is 273223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.