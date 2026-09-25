Runwal Enterprises has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹290.00-305.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DLF
|4.75
|-2.7
|8.45
|28.68
|-8.62
|8.69
|10.31
|Lodha Developers
|4.98
|-7.98
|23.47
|59.42
|-1.81
|15.07
|16.88
|Phoenix Mills
|4.42
|1.19
|2.23
|30.03
|23.91
|29.84
|32.83
|Oberoi Realty
|5.56
|-1.74
|4.81
|27.27
|13.42
|17.44
|14.54
|Prestige Estates Projects
|2.42
|-9.83
|-4.29
|22.76
|-6.21
|34.25
|26.29
|Godrej Properties
|-0.42
|-18.07
|-8.21
|8.48
|-17.23
|1.55
|-5.28
|Anant Raj
|4.56
|1.55
|18.07
|38.9
|-7.83
|42.74
|54.43
|Brigade Enterprises
|-2.37
|-7.32
|11.53
|25.23
|-11.66
|11.1
|14.04
|Sobha
|3.22
|-4.76
|-14.03
|1.83
|-22
|22.63
|9.57
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.88
|-1.36
|0.55
|5.79
|-28.35
|19.61
|11.34
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|2.65
|26.58
|50.3
|100.01
|12.37
|3.83
|2.28
|Max Estates
|6.79
|12.32
|39.9
|75
|35.1
|29.65
|16.86
|Swan Corp
|1.69
|-2.71
|-9.24
|-9.45
|-39.63
|0.37
|18.14
|Embassy Developments
|7.1
|-7.52
|-4.7
|36.32
|-37.98
|-11.78
|-17.15
|Raymond
|23.07
|90.42
|98.57
|243.12
|94.51
|-12.31
|22.27
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-2.69
|-6.66
|-2.01
|7.93
|-4.45
|-10.75
|6.17
|Ganesh Housing
|-1.97
|-8.82
|-2.68
|28.27
|-14.43
|17.6
|35.27
|Kalpataru
|8.01
|-3.17
|-12.5
|-0.79
|-27.33
|-13.75
|-8.49
|Puravankara
|-1.45
|0.35
|0.21
|24.93
|-19.8
|24.57
|11.25
Source: Dion Global
Runwal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109MH2016PLC273223 and registration number is 273223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global