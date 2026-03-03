Here's the live share price of Rulka Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rulka Electricals has declined 28.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.04%.
Rulka Electricals’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rulka Electricals
|1.61
|-8.25
|-13.26
|-28.08
|-40.04
|-42.56
|-28.30
|Rites
|-6.00
|-8.89
|-11.96
|-22.36
|2.75
|5.17
|8.87
|Power Mech Projects
|-5.83
|-4.23
|-13.08
|-36.86
|9.37
|22.11
|48.83
|K P Energy
|-6.69
|-5.53
|-26.65
|-37.49
|-26.24
|-20.37
|-12.77
|SEPC
|-9.70
|-11.59
|-21.38
|-40.40
|-39.83
|-17.41
|11.70
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|-3.80
|-7.10
|-20.20
|-27.37
|-10.44
|-7.19
|9.51
|Om Infra
|-7.18
|0.34
|-22.58
|-25.39
|-21.04
|29.91
|27.12
|Pansari Developers
|1.21
|-1.68
|-4.81
|13.70
|90.30
|46.01
|56.73
|Zodiac Energy
|-3.62
|-6.92
|-27.27
|-40.46
|-40.22
|33.09
|78.02
|HEC Infra Projects
|1.59
|1.53
|-5.52
|-23.11
|21.87
|57.96
|39.30
|ART Nirman
|-2.49
|-8.06
|-23.10
|-17.63
|-10.27
|-14.49
|13.19
|Perfect Infraengineers
|-11.11
|-26.15
|-39.24
|-58.62
|-77.25
|-55.08
|-24.48
Over the last one year, Rulka Electricals has declined 40.04% compared to peers like Rites (2.75%), Power Mech Projects (9.37%), K P Energy (-26.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Rulka Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Rites (8.87%) and Power Mech Projects (48.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.22
|93.14
|10
|95.99
|94.94
|20
|98.92
|97.49
|50
|102.77
|102.21
|100
|109.75
|110.03
|200
|123.43
|140.47
In the latest quarter, Rulka Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rulka Electricals fact sheet for more information
Rulka Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31103MH2013PLC243817 and registration number is 243817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rulka Electricals is ₹94.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rulka Electricals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rulka Electricals is ₹40.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rulka Electricals are ₹94.60 and ₹85.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rulka Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rulka Electricals is ₹196.95 and 52-week low of Rulka Electricals is ₹85.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rulka Electricals has shown returns of 2.16% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -43.04% over 1 year, -42.56% across 3 years, and -28.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rulka Electricals are 0.00 and 9.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.