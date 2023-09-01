Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050142 and registration number is 050142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹322.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is 27.55 and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is 3.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹185.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹211.40 and 52-week low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹130.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.