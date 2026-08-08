What is the share price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹67.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Rudrabhishek Enterprises? The Rudrabhishek Enterprises is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises? The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹122.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rudrabhishek Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises are ₹68.22 and ₹63.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudrabhishek Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹182.80 and 52-week low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹60.00 as on .

How has the Rudrabhishek Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Rudrabhishek Enterprises has shown returns of 3.71% over the past day, 0.33% for the past month, -14.15% over 3 months, -58.88% over 1 year, -28.91% across 3 years, and -22.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises are -10.78 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global