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Rudrabhishek Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUDRABHISHEK ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.39 Closed
3.71₹ 2.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rudrabhishek Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.56₹68.22
₹67.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹182.80
₹67.39
Open Price
₹64.50
Prev. Close
₹64.98
Volume
4,626

Source: Dion Global

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rudrabhishek Enterprises		5.380.33-14.15-31.76-58.88-28.91-22.38
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rudrabhishek Enterprises has declined 58.88% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Rudrabhishek Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.5965.06
1064.6965.01
2065.1365.4
5067.7168
10071.8275.33
20094.6194.86

Source: Dion Global

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rudrabhishek Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rudrabhishek Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rudrabhishek Enterprises fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Rudrabhishek Enterprises

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050142 and registration number is 050142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Misra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Richa Misra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prajjwal Misra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Tiku
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shikha Mehra Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rudrabhishek Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹67.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rudrabhishek Enterprises?

The Rudrabhishek Enterprises is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises?

The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹122.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rudrabhishek Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises are ₹68.22 and ₹63.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudrabhishek Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹182.80 and 52-week low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rudrabhishek Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rudrabhishek Enterprises has shown returns of 3.71% over the past day, 0.33% for the past month, -14.15% over 3 months, -58.88% over 1 year, -28.91% across 3 years, and -22.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises are -10.78 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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