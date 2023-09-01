Follow Us

RUDRABHISHEK ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹185.85 Closed
0.430.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹183.05₹186.75
₹185.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.00₹211.40
₹185.85
Open Price
₹185.05
Prev. Close
₹185.05
Volume
28,705

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1187.48
  • R2188.97
  • R3191.18
  • Pivot
    185.27
  • S1183.78
  • S2181.57
  • S3180.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5165.27186.99
  • 10161.72186.8
  • 20161.57186.55
  • 50171.83183.95
  • 100172.98178.28
  • 200195.9173.72

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.0522.1654.0464.1063.67166.31210.37
0.78-1.441.1826.16-5.05-26.56-26.56
9.5850.1861.6958.1417.92587.641,260.00
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
8.9410.3334.3752.5222.07-62.07-77.21
1.33-5.00-13.64-30.28-33.33-34.48-77.43
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.230.6912.7617.7317.22116.2242.86
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
1.574.49-1.46-5.27-1.0485.9989.97
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050142 and registration number is 050142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Misra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prajjwal Misra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Richa Misra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod Tiku
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹322.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is 27.55 and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is 3.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹185.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹211.40 and 52-week low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is ₹130.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

