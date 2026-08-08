Here's the live share price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rudrabhishek Enterprises
|5.38
|0.33
|-14.15
|-31.76
|-58.88
|-28.91
|-22.38
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rudrabhishek Enterprises has declined 58.88% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Rudrabhishek Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.59
|65.06
|10
|64.69
|65.01
|20
|65.13
|65.4
|50
|67.71
|68
|100
|71.82
|75.33
|200
|94.61
|94.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rudrabhishek Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rudrabhishek Enterprises fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050142 and registration number is 050142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹67.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rudrabhishek Enterprises is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹122.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rudrabhishek Enterprises are ₹68.22 and ₹63.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rudrabhishek Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹182.80 and 52-week low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rudrabhishek Enterprises has shown returns of 3.71% over the past day, 0.33% for the past month, -14.15% over 3 months, -58.88% over 1 year, -28.91% across 3 years, and -22.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises are -10.78 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global