Rubber futures drop 1.4% on lockdown blues, crude effect

Rubber futures on Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), which had surged to a 4% upper limit on Monday, dropped nearly half of the gains in early trade on profit sales, amidst the humongous fall in crude prices. With the extended lockdown casting a shadow over the moves of Kerala’s green zones to go ahead with rubber processing, the local cues also weighed down the future prices.

“The May rubber was at Rs 112.5 per kilo, down 1.4%. Open interest is down 6 lots indicating long liquidation. The contract has support at Rs 112.10 per kilo and Rs 110 per kilo in the near term, while Rs 115.20 per kilo is a key resistance,” Ajay Kedia, Kedia Securities, told FE.

Crisis in crude oil market, where prices of May contract sunk in the negative territory for the first time in history, on Monday, weighed on rubber futures, according to the commodity market analysts.

Benchmark September rubber on Tocom were also down over 2% to around 151 yen a kg.

The brakes on the plantation to processing yard have impacted the futures price movement. The Kerala government has been hesitant about restarting the rubber processing movement, although glove-making firms have been allowed to do so. Some of the relaxations that were earlier announced in the Covid-free green zones like Kottayam and Idukki districts, were rolled back, at the behest of Union home ministry.

Akshay Agarwal, MD, Acumen Capital, opines that “the recent uptick in NR price was largely due to short covering and prices are likely to decline to previous lows this week”.

He believes that the loss of major demand from the automobile sector is unlikely to be mitigated in the short-term and that the steep fall in oil prices should continue to keep NR prices under pressure. “We see NR price falling to `110 to `105 per kilo this week,” said Agarwal.