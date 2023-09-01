Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.14
|12.28
|32.84
|45.74
|51.70
|540.39
|285.49
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RTCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16003UP1994PLC016225 and registration number is 016225. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RTCL Ltd. is ₹23.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RTCL Ltd. is 134.66 and PB ratio of RTCL Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTCL Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTCL Ltd. is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of RTCL Ltd. is ₹11.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.