Here's the live share price of RTCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RTCL
|4.28
|-0.21
|-3.49
|-5.21
|-26.29
|-8.04
|12.44
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RTCL has declined 26.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, RTCL has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.73
|13.95
|10
|14.07
|14.06
|20
|14.55
|14.3
|50
|14.72
|14.57
|100
|14.61
|14.88
|200
|15.87
|15.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RTCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|RTCL - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|RTCL - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|RTCL - Investor Compliant
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|RTCL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|RTCL - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
RTCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16003UP1994PLC016225 and registration number is 016225. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTCL is ₹14.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RTCL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RTCL is ₹17.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RTCL are ₹14.74 and ₹12.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTCL is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of RTCL is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RTCL has shown returns of 6.28% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, -3.49% over 3 months, -26.29% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and 12.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RTCL are 9.80 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global