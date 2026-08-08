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RTCL Share Price

NSE
BSE

RTCL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of RTCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.38 Closed
6.28₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RTCL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.80₹14.74
₹14.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.80₹22.99
₹14.38
Open Price
₹12.80
Prev. Close
₹13.53
Volume
362

Source: Dion Global

RTCL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RTCL		4.28-0.21-3.49-5.21-26.29-8.0412.44
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RTCL has declined 26.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, RTCL has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

RTCL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RTCL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.7313.95
1014.0714.06
2014.5514.3
5014.7214.57
10014.6114.88
20015.8715.76

Source: Dion Global

RTCL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RTCL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RTCL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTRTCL - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTRTCL - Intimation of Repayment of Commercial Paper (CP)
Jul 13, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTRTCL - Investor Compliant
Jul 13, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTRTCL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTRTCL - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About RTCL

RTCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16003UP1994PLC016225 and registration number is 016225. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Asha Mittal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia
    Woman Director

FAQs on RTCL Share Price

What is the share price of RTCL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTCL is ₹14.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RTCL?

The RTCL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RTCL?

The market cap of RTCL is ₹17.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RTCL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RTCL are ₹14.74 and ₹12.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RTCL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTCL is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of RTCL is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RTCL performed historically in terms of returns?

The RTCL has shown returns of 6.28% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, -3.49% over 3 months, -26.29% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and 12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RTCL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RTCL are 9.80 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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