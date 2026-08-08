What is the share price of RTCL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTCL is ₹14.38 as on .

What kind of stock is RTCL? The RTCL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RTCL? The market cap of RTCL is ₹17.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RTCL? Today’s highest and lowest price of RTCL are ₹14.74 and ₹12.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RTCL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTCL is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of RTCL is ₹12.80 as on .

How has the RTCL performed historically in terms of returns? The RTCL has shown returns of 6.28% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, -3.49% over 3 months, -26.29% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and 12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RTCL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RTCL are 9.80 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global