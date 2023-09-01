Follow Us

RTCL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.66 Closed
-0.56-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RTCL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.70₹19.95
₹19.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.20₹23.95
₹19.66
Open Price
₹19.00
Prev. Close
₹19.77
Volume
4,666

RTCL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.17
  • R220.69
  • R321.42
  • Pivot
    19.44
  • S118.92
  • S218.19
  • S317.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.2219.51
  • 1013.4919.12
  • 2013.7418.64
  • 5013.3817.98
  • 10012.3217.16
  • 20014.3815.95

RTCL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.1412.2832.8445.7451.70540.39285.49
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

RTCL Ltd. Share Holdings

RTCL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RTCL Ltd.

RTCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16003UP1994PLC016225 and registration number is 016225. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Pandey
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on RTCL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RTCL Ltd.?

The market cap of RTCL Ltd. is ₹23.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RTCL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RTCL Ltd. is 134.66 and PB ratio of RTCL Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RTCL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RTCL Ltd. is ₹19.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RTCL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RTCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RTCL Ltd. is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of RTCL Ltd. is ₹11.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

