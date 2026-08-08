Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

RSD Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

RSD FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of RSD Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹152.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

RSD Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.40₹156.20
₹152.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.50₹168.40
₹152.40
Open Price
₹156.20
Prev. Close
₹152.40
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

RSD Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RSD Finance		37.45102.1277.21110.7948.2524.0234.02
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RSD Finance has gained 48.25% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RSD Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

RSD Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RSD Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.46133.47
1092.16115.83
2086.68101.79
5085.0991.33
10084.6488.92
20090.3892.89

Source: Dion Global

RSD Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RSD Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

RSD Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTRSD Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Results For The 1St Quarter Ende
Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTRSD Finance - Clarification sought from RSD Finance Ltd
Jul 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTRSD Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 02:26 AM IST ISTRSD Finance - Financial Results For The FY Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTRSD Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The FY Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About RSD Finance

RSD Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17222JH1963PLC013316 and registration number is 025749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Singh Dugal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Upneet Dugal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kawaljeet Kaur Dugal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Malkeet Singh Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RSD Finance Share Price

What is the share price of RSD Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSD Finance is ₹152.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RSD Finance?

The RSD Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RSD Finance?

The market cap of RSD Finance is ₹197.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RSD Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RSD Finance are ₹156.20 and ₹152.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSD Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSD Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSD Finance is ₹168.40 and 52-week low of RSD Finance is ₹71.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RSD Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The RSD Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 102.12% for the past month, 77.21% over 3 months, 48.25% over 1 year, 24.02% across 3 years, and 34.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RSD Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSD Finance are 15.35 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RSD Finance News

More RSD Finance News
Market Pulse