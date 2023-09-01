Follow Us

RSD Finance Ltd. Share Price

RSD FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.25 Closed
0.350.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
RSD Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹85.00
₹84.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.01₹115.00
₹84.25
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹83.96
Volume
583

RSD Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.17
  • R288.08
  • R391.17
  • Pivot
    83.08
  • S181.17
  • S278.08
  • S376.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.7881.38
  • 10103.8381.24
  • 20101.0380.95
  • 5097.6480.63
  • 100101.4481.7
  • 200107.0984.38

RSD Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.51-0.779.400.49-12.74241.0998.47
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

RSD Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

RSD Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RSD Finance Ltd.

RSD Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1963 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17222JH1963PLC013316 and registration number is 025749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Singh Dugal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Upneet Dugal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Khowala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sukant Bari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kawaljeet Kaur Dugal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on RSD Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RSD Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of RSD Finance Ltd. is ₹109.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RSD Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RSD Finance Ltd. is 17.28 and PB ratio of RSD Finance Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RSD Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSD Finance Ltd. is ₹84.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSD Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSD Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSD Finance Ltd. is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of RSD Finance Ltd. is ₹68.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

