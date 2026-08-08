What is the share price of RSD Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSD Finance is ₹152.40 as on .

What kind of stock is RSD Finance? The RSD Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RSD Finance? The market cap of RSD Finance is ₹197.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RSD Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of RSD Finance are ₹156.20 and ₹152.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSD Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSD Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSD Finance is ₹168.40 and 52-week low of RSD Finance is ₹71.50 as on .

How has the RSD Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The RSD Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 102.12% for the past month, 77.21% over 3 months, 48.25% over 1 year, 24.02% across 3 years, and 34.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RSD Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSD Finance are 15.35 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global