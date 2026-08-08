Here's the live share price of RSD Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RSD Finance
|37.45
|102.12
|77.21
|110.79
|48.25
|24.02
|34.02
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RSD Finance has gained 48.25% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RSD Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.46
|133.47
|10
|92.16
|115.83
|20
|86.68
|101.79
|50
|85.09
|91.33
|100
|84.64
|88.92
|200
|90.38
|92.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RSD Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|RSD Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Results For The 1St Quarter Ende
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|RSD Finance - Clarification sought from RSD Finance Ltd
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|RSD Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 02:26 AM IST IST
|RSD Finance - Financial Results For The FY Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|RSD Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The FY Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
RSD Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17222JH1963PLC013316 and registration number is 025749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSD Finance is ₹152.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RSD Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RSD Finance is ₹197.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RSD Finance are ₹156.20 and ₹152.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSD Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSD Finance is ₹168.40 and 52-week low of RSD Finance is ₹71.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RSD Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 102.12% for the past month, 77.21% over 3 months, 48.25% over 1 year, 24.02% across 3 years, and 34.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSD Finance are 15.35 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global