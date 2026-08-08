Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

RS Software (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

RS SOFTWARE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of RS Software (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.90 Closed
1.49₹ 0.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

RS Software (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.30₹29.99
₹29.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.51₹82.07
₹29.90
Open Price
₹29.50
Prev. Close
₹29.46
Volume
2,804

Source: Dion Global

RS Software (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RS Software (India)		-4.11-13.33-17.99-24.89-53.05-12.51-2.16
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RS Software (India) has declined 53.05% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, RS Software (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

RS Software (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RS Software (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.1130.79
1031.6631.31
2032.7932.1
5033.1633.08
10032.8235.2
20041.6145.04

Source: Dion Global

RS Software (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RS Software (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

RS Software (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTRS Software (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTRS Software (India) - Corrigendum To Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 23, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTRS Software (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTRS Software (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22Nd July 2026 And Financial Results For The
Jul 08, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTRS Software (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding Of Board Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About RS Software (India)

RS Software (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1987PLC043375 and registration number is 043375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Ramaraj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raj Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sarita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Richard Launder
    Director
  • Mr. Cedarampattu S Mohan
    Director
  • Mr. Peter Sweers
    Director

FAQs on RS Software (India) Share Price

What is the share price of RS Software (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RS Software (India) is ₹29.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RS Software (India)?

The RS Software (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RS Software (India)?

The market cap of RS Software (India) is ₹77.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RS Software (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RS Software (India) are ₹29.99 and ₹29.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RS Software (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RS Software (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RS Software (India) is ₹82.07 and 52-week low of RS Software (India) is ₹21.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RS Software (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The RS Software (India) has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -53.05% over 1 year, -12.51% across 3 years, and -2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RS Software (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RS Software (India) are -2.34 and 2.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RS Software (India) News

More RS Software (India) News
Market Pulse