What is the share price of RS Software (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RS Software (India) is ₹29.90 as on .

What kind of stock is RS Software (India)? The RS Software (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RS Software (India)? The market cap of RS Software (India) is ₹77.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RS Software (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of RS Software (India) are ₹29.99 and ₹29.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RS Software (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RS Software (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RS Software (India) is ₹82.07 and 52-week low of RS Software (India) is ₹21.51 as on .

How has the RS Software (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The RS Software (India) has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -53.05% over 1 year, -12.51% across 3 years, and -2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RS Software (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RS Software (India) are -2.34 and 2.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global