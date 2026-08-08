Here's the live share price of RS Software (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RS Software (India)
|-4.11
|-13.33
|-17.99
|-24.89
|-53.05
|-12.51
|-2.16
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RS Software (India) has declined 53.05% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, RS Software (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.11
|30.79
|10
|31.66
|31.31
|20
|32.79
|32.1
|50
|33.16
|33.08
|100
|32.82
|35.2
|200
|41.61
|45.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RS Software (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|RS Software (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|RS Software (India) - Corrigendum To Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|RS Software (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|RS Software (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22Nd July 2026 And Financial Results For The
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|RS Software (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding Of Board Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
RS Software (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1987PLC043375 and registration number is 043375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RS Software (India) is ₹29.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RS Software (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RS Software (India) is ₹77.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RS Software (India) are ₹29.99 and ₹29.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RS Software (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RS Software (India) is ₹82.07 and 52-week low of RS Software (India) is ₹21.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RS Software (India) has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -53.05% over 1 year, -12.51% across 3 years, and -2.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RS Software (India) are -2.34 and 2.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global