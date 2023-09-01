Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.79
|34.43
|61.44
|105.41
|88.21
|179.44
|41.52
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
RS Software (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1987PLC043375 and registration number is 043375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹141.52 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of RS Software (India) Ltd. is 110.1 and PB ratio of RS Software (India) Ltd. is 2.53 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹55.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RS Software (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹55.35 and 52-week low of RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.