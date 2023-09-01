Follow Us

RS Software (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RS SOFTWARE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RS Software (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.50₹55.35
₹55.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.10₹55.35
₹55.05
Open Price
₹53.70
Prev. Close
₹55.05
Volume
1,38,081

RS Software (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.77
  • R256.48
  • R357.62
  • Pivot
    54.63
  • S153.92
  • S252.78
  • S352.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.2652.41
  • 1027.4651.02
  • 2027.2948.59
  • 5028.8743.42
  • 10027.9138.48
  • 20031.7534.3

RS Software (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.7934.4361.44105.4188.21179.4441.52
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

RS Software (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

RS Software (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About RS Software (India) Ltd.

RS Software (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1987PLC043375 and registration number is 043375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Ramaraj
    Director
  • Mr. C S Mohan
    Director
  • Mr. Richard Launder
    Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Jain
    Director

FAQs on RS Software (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RS Software (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹141.52 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RS Software (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RS Software (India) Ltd. is 110.1 and PB ratio of RS Software (India) Ltd. is 2.53 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of RS Software (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹55.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RS Software (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RS Software (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹55.35 and 52-week low of RS Software (India) Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

