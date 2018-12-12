Rs 48 lakh settlement with SEBI, Rs 3,500 crore gain in market cap; Indiabulls shares surge in this style

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 6:09 PM

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures surged nearly 17 percent Wednesday after company promoters settled a case with market regulator SEBI, resulting in Rs 3446.27 crore surge in market capitalisation.

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures surged nearly 17 percent Wednesday after company promoters settled a case with market regulator SEBI, resulting in Rs 3446.27 crore surge in market capitalisation.

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures surged nearly 17 percent Wednesday after company promoters settled a case with market regulator SEBI, resulting in Rs 3446.27 crore surge in market capitalisation. The stock closed higher 57.07 points, or 16.84 percent, to Rs 395.75 on BSE today. Intra-day, it surged 19.98 percent to Rs 406.4. The stock had previously closed at 338.70 only to open at Rs 342 today.

On Tuesday promoter Sameer Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a SEBI probe into the alleged violation of ‘takeover regulations’ after paying Rs 48 lakh towards settlement fee.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty post biggest 1-day gain in 5 weeks; here are 3 key reasons behind surge         

The company has  60,49,61,836 number of outstanding shares. While company’s market valuation for today stood at Rs 23,942.05 crore, yesterday’s market capitalisation was Rs 20,490.05 crore on the BSE. Therefore, Rs 3446.27 crore is the surge in market capitalisation today on account of rise in share price.

Meanwhile, the markets regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against these promoter entities in January this year for alleged violations of provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms in the matter of Indiabulls Ventures. However, Gehlaut, Orthia Properties, Orthia Constructions, Zelkova Builders, Innus Properties and Innus Developers approached the regulator with a plea to settle the matter “without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rs 48 lakh settlement with SEBI, Rs 3,500 crore gain in market cap; Indiabulls shares surge in this style
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition