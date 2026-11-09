A growing railway order book, higher defence spending and fresh opportunities in high-speed rail projects are shaping the outlook for BEML. But can the company convert these orders into revenue while improving its profit margins?

Brokerage firm Elara Capital sees further room for the stock to rise. It has retained its ‘Buy’ rating and raised its target price to Rs 3,040 from Rs 2,830. This implies an upside potential of around 56% from its closing price of Rs 1,953 on November 6, 2026.

According to the brokerage report, stronger execution in the rail and metro business, rising order inflows and an improvement in operational performance are among the factors supporting its outlook.

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Here are key factors investors should watch.

Railways are becoming a key growth driver

BEML’s latest quarterly performance points to a shift in its growth drivers. Revenue increased 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,190 crore in Q2FY27. This exceeds Elara’s estimates by 18%.

The rail and metro segment is expected to have led this growth, supported by higher deliveries. The company has been executing orders for Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets, Bengaluru Metro coaches and Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches.

Defence and aerospace also likely recorded double-digit growth, while mining and construction reported relatively modest growth.

The brokerage expects the momentum to continue as deliveries against existing railway orders gather pace. It noted that “We expect robust growth momentum in the next 2-3 years.”

Can BEML sustain double-digit margins?

BEML’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 63% year-on-year to Rs 120 crore in Q2FY27. Its EBITDA margin expanded by 130 basis points to 10%.

The figures are adjusted for a one-time provision of around Rs 40 crore, likely related to changes in retirement benefit calculations.

According to Elara, improved working capital management, particularly lower inventory and receivable days, also supported the performance.

Management has retained its guidance of double-digit EBITDA margins for FY27.

A Rs 21,400 crore order book offers revenue visibility

Another key factor behind Elara’s outlook is this defence sector company’s growing order book.

The company received fresh orders worth Rs 6,230 crore in the September quarter, a 130% increase year-on-year. A major contributor was an order worth Rs 5,400 crore for supplying trainsets for a high-speed rail project.

Consequently, its total order book increased 31% sequentially to Rs 21,400 crore.

The brokerage highlighted that “Order inflows spiked 130% YoY, providing robust revenue visibility.”

Elara expects order inflows worth Rs 12,000-13,000 crore in the second half of FY27, largely from the rail and metro and defence segments. The company is targeting total order inflows of more than Rs 20,000 crore for FY27.

Why has BEML raised its growth guidance?

The company’s management has increased its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 35%, compared with its earlier guidance of 30%.

According to the brokerage report, “Management has upgraded its sales growth guidance to 35% for FY27 from 25-30%, led by robust execution in R&M.”

Elara expects this growth momentum to continue over the next two to three years. It also estimates earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY26-29.

Why Elara raised its target price – and what could go wrong?

Elara has increased its target price to Rs 3,040 from Rs 2,830 while retaining its Buy rating. The revised valuation is based on 37 times its estimated September FY28 earnings per share.

The brokerage sees additional room for margin improvement as the company executes its large order book. Furthermore, the brokerage house also identifies exports as a potential opportunity that remains relatively unexplored.

However, the outlook is not without risks. Delays in executing railway and defence orders, as well as postponements in receiving large tenders, could affect the company’s growth estimates.

Elara cautioned that “Key risks are a slowdown in execution and delay in receipt of large tenders in R&M and defence.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.