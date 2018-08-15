Rs 10,000 invested in this stock on 16 August 2017 turned into Rs 90,000 on 14 August 2018. (AP)

The benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned 15-20% in the last one year of stock market trading while some stocks from large-cap to small-cap category have posted multifold gains in the similar duration. A large-cap equity share has grown in such a way that a sum of Rs 10,000 invested on 16 August 2017 has turned nearly into Rs 90,000 on 14 August 2018, from Independence Day 2017 to Independence Day 2018. This stock has also emerged as the biggest gainer among the top 500 companies by market capitalisation on BSE and NSE.

Shares of the Noida-headquartered graphite electrode maker HEG have surged as much as 794% to Rs 4,189 from a share price level of Rs 468.2 on National Stock Exchange, India’s biggest stock exchange by trading volumes and turnover. A sum of Rs 10,000 invested in the shares of HEG on 16 August 2018 has converted into Rs 89,470 as on 14 August 2018. This appreciation has been attained in one-year of stock market trading from Independence Day 2017 to Independence Day 2018.

About 21 Mutual Fund Houses own equity shares of HEG out of which L&T Mutual Fund holds 4.92 lakh equity shares or 1.23% of the total shareholding while LIC holds 33.34 lakh equity shares or 8.34% of the total shareholding, according to the latest shareholding data available with the stock exchanges.

HEG shares are categorised in the ‘B’ of BSE, have a security code 509631 and an ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) INE545A01016. HEG commands a stock market value or market capitalisation of Rs 16,740 crore on BSE. Earlier this month, HEG shares hit an all-time high at Rs 4,559.8 on 2 August on BSE.