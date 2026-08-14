Here's the live share price of RRP Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RRP Electronics India
|-13.57
|-37.47
|-34.66
|-68.42
|-56.26
|64.05
|61.47
|Deepak Nitrite
|-2.84
|1.97
|-8.59
|3.15
|-9.22
|-6.10
|-4.51
|Tanfac Industries
|13.05
|44.12
|60.75
|64.86
|58.25
|59.04
|85.83
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-1.83
|-4.16
|-9.12
|-10.69
|-26.80
|-1.95
|2.11
|Vishnu Chemicals
|2.52
|1.44
|5.55
|18.51
|25.18
|23.74
|37.61
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.19
|-7.77
|51.70
|78.87
|66.67
|36.28
|22.02
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|-2.80
|0.31
|-1.75
|1.60
|-18.97
|-10.96
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|-4.54
|16.45
|22.10
|43.54
|15.14
|-12.97
|8.30
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.40
|-8.56
|-9.56
|-4.01
|-39.18
|57.85
|71.50
|National Peroxide
|12.56
|10.42
|0.32
|47.08
|1.28
|-11.09
|-6.81
|Alufluoride
|-0.46
|-2.52
|-22.49
|-1.65
|6.75
|-0.30
|12.79
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|-5.21
|16.67
|8.01
|10.99
|-3.23
|10.78
|15.44
|A-1
|1.28
|-24.08
|-55.80
|-79.45
|-71.03
|-20.04
|2.24
|Shentracon Chemicals
|-1.98
|12.94
|60.59
|141.87
|649.28
|95.68
|49.60
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|4.56
|4.14
|50.62
|34.25
|-3.32
|4.53
|6.75
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|-4.15
|0.49
|-6.20
|-10.78
|-23.25
|-17.35
|-1.93
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|15.71
|27.53
|54.91
|35.54
|35.60
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-5.43
|-9.01
|-31.46
|-41.59
|-49.14
|-20.95
|-17.31
|Advance Petrochemicals
|10.22
|-21.98
|-45.93
|19.66
|-6.42
|-3.91
|35.25
|Kobo Biotech
|-22.30
|-41.75
|100.00
|86.85
|111.76
|19.94
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RRP Electronics India has declined 56.26% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-9.22%), Tanfac Industries (58.25%), Archean Chemical Industries (-26.80%). From a 5 year perspective, RRP Electronics India has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-4.51%) and Tanfac Industries (85.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|582.12
|571.77
|10
|571.65
|578.17
|20
|590.81
|611.71
|50
|742.91
|732.85
|100
|940.56
|910.65
|200
|1,348.46
|1,059.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RRP Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 10, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 10, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 10, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Fi
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Clarification sought from Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211MH1956PLC009882 and registration number is 009882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRP Electronics India is ₹521.00 as on Aug 13, 2026.
The RRP Electronics India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RRP Electronics India is ₹139.37 Cr as on Aug 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RRP Electronics India are ₹536.90 and ₹492.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRP Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRP Electronics India is ₹2,640.75 and 52-week low of RRP Electronics India is ₹476.10 as on Aug 13, 2026.
The RRP Electronics India has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -37.47% for the past month, -34.66% over 3 months, -56.26% over 1 year, 64.05% across 3 years, and 61.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RRP Electronics India are -455.82 and 6.13 on Aug 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global