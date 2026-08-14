What is the share price of RRP Electronics India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRP Electronics India is ₹521.00 as on .

What kind of stock is RRP Electronics India? The RRP Electronics India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RRP Electronics India? The market cap of RRP Electronics India is ₹139.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RRP Electronics India? Today’s highest and lowest price of RRP Electronics India are ₹536.90 and ₹492.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RRP Electronics India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRP Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRP Electronics India is ₹2,640.75 and 52-week low of RRP Electronics India is ₹476.10 as on .

How has the RRP Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns? The RRP Electronics India has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -37.47% for the past month, -34.66% over 3 months, -56.26% over 1 year, 64.05% across 3 years, and 61.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RRP Electronics India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RRP Electronics India are -455.82 and 6.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global