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RRP Electronics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

RRP ELECTRONICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of RRP Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹521.00 Closed
0.49₹ 2.55
As on Aug 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RRP Electronics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹492.55₹536.90
₹521.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹476.10₹2,640.75
₹521.00
Open Price
₹518.45
Prev. Close
₹518.45
Volume
401

Source: Dion Global

RRP Electronics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RRP Electronics India		-13.57-37.47-34.66-68.42-56.2664.0561.47
Deepak Nitrite		-2.841.97-8.593.15-9.22-6.10-4.51
Tanfac Industries		13.0544.1260.7564.8658.2559.0485.83
Archean Chemical Industries		-1.83-4.16-9.12-10.69-26.80-1.952.11
Vishnu Chemicals		2.521.445.5518.5125.1823.7437.61
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.19-7.7751.7078.8766.6736.2822.02
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		-2.800.31-1.751.60-18.97-10.968.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		-4.5416.4522.1043.5415.14-12.978.30
POCL Enterprises		-2.40-8.56-9.56-4.01-39.1857.8571.50
National Peroxide		12.5610.420.3247.081.28-11.09-6.81
Alufluoride		-0.46-2.52-22.49-1.656.75-0.3012.79
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		-5.2116.678.0110.99-3.2310.7815.44
A-1		1.28-24.08-55.80-79.45-71.03-20.042.24
Shentracon Chemicals		-1.9812.9460.59141.87649.2895.6849.60
Vasundhara Rasayans		4.564.1450.6234.25-3.324.536.75
Saboo Sodium Chloro		-4.150.49-6.20-10.78-23.25-17.35-1.93
Alchemist Corporation		04.9815.7127.5354.9135.5435.60
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-5.43-9.01-31.46-41.59-49.14-20.95-17.31
Advance Petrochemicals		10.22-21.98-45.9319.66-6.42-3.9135.25
Kobo Biotech		-22.30-41.75100.0086.85111.7619.942.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RRP Electronics India has declined 56.26% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-9.22%), Tanfac Industries (58.25%), Archean Chemical Industries (-26.80%). From a 5 year perspective, RRP Electronics India has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-4.51%) and Tanfac Industries (85.83%).

RRP Electronics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RRP Electronics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5582.12571.77
10571.65578.17
20590.81611.71
50742.91732.85
100940.56910.65
2001,348.461,059.27

Source: Dion Global

RRP Electronics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RRP Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RRP Electronics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 10, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 10, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 10, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Fi
Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Clarification sought from Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About RRP Electronics India

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211MH1956PLC009882 and registration number is 009882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Pravin Thakkar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Bhavika Thakkar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaynish Rameshchandra Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RRP Electronics India Share Price

What is the share price of RRP Electronics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RRP Electronics India is ₹521.00 as on Aug 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is RRP Electronics India?

The RRP Electronics India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RRP Electronics India?

The market cap of RRP Electronics India is ₹139.37 Cr as on Aug 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RRP Electronics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RRP Electronics India are ₹536.90 and ₹492.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RRP Electronics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RRP Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RRP Electronics India is ₹2,640.75 and 52-week low of RRP Electronics India is ₹476.10 as on Aug 13, 2026.

How has the RRP Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The RRP Electronics India has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -37.47% for the past month, -34.66% over 3 months, -56.26% over 1 year, 64.05% across 3 years, and 61.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RRP Electronics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RRP Electronics India are -455.82 and 6.13 on Aug 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RRP Electronics India News

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