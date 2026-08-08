Here's the live share price of RR Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RR Securities
|0
|0
|0
|-63.10
|-68.50
|35.22
|47.58
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RR Securities has declined 68.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, RR Securities has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.49
|15.6
|10
|15.59
|16.06
|20
|17.15
|18.88
|50
|32.48
|26.13
|100
|31.89
|27.1
|200
|19.11
|19.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RR Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|RR Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED STANDALONE IND-AS COMPLIANT QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUART
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|RR Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|RR Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS STANDALONE IND AS COMPLIANT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDE
|May 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|RR Securities - AUDITED STANDALONE IND AS COMPATIBLE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2026 ATTACHED
|May 20, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|RR Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING ON THURSDAY 28/05/2026 AT 05.00 P.M. TO REVIEW, CONSIDER, APPROVE
Source: Dion Global
RR Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67910GJ1993PLC020169 and registration number is 020169. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Securities is ₹15.75 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The RR Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RR Securities is ₹4.75 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Securities are ₹15.75 and ₹15.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Securities is ₹51.85 and 52-week low of RR Securities is ₹14.75 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The RR Securities has shown returns of 3.62% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -68.5% over 1 year, 35.22% across 3 years, and 47.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Securities are -79.55 and 1.03 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global