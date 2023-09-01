Follow Us

RR SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.37 Closed
00
As on Jul 10, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RR Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.37₹6.37
₹6.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.78₹6.37
₹6.37
Open Price
₹6.37
Prev. Close
₹6.37
Volume
0

RR Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.37
  • R26.37
  • R36.37
  • Pivot
    6.37
  • S16.37
  • S26.37
  • S36.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.975.83
  • 103.555.27
  • 202.964.5
  • 502.643.96
  • 1004.684.97
  • 2004.290

RR Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9410.0233.2668.52183.11169.92
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

RR Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

RR Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RR Securities Ltd.

RR Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67910GJ1993PLC020169 and registration number is 020169. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra B Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rita R Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Girishbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajitsinh K Chavda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RR Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RR Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of RR Securities Ltd. is ₹1.92 Cr as on Jul 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RR Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RR Securities Ltd. is 16.01 and PB ratio of RR Securities Ltd. is 0.43 as on Jul 10, 2023.

What is the share price of RR Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Securities Ltd. is ₹6.37 as on Jul 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Securities Ltd. is ₹6.37 and 52-week low of RR Securities Ltd. is ₹3.78 as on Jul 10, 2023.

