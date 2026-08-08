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RR Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

RR SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of RR Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.75 Closed
3.62₹ 0.55
As on Jul 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RR Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.75₹15.75
₹15.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.75₹51.85
₹15.75
Open Price
₹15.75
Prev. Close
₹15.20
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

RR Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RR Securities		000-63.10-68.5035.2247.58
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RR Securities has declined 68.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, RR Securities has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

RR Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RR Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4915.6
1015.5916.06
2017.1518.88
5032.4826.13
10031.8927.1
20019.1119.91

Source: Dion Global

RR Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RR Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RR Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTRR Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED STANDALONE IND-AS COMPLIANT QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUART
Jul 21, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTRR Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTRR Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS STANDALONE IND AS COMPLIANT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDE
May 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTRR Securities - AUDITED STANDALONE IND AS COMPATIBLE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2026 ATTACHED
May 20, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTRR Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING ON THURSDAY 28/05/2026 AT 05.00 P.M. TO REVIEW, CONSIDER, APPROVE

Source: Dion Global

About RR Securities

RR Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67910GJ1993PLC020169 and registration number is 020169. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Babulal Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rita Rajendra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Girishbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajitsinh K Chavda
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on RR Securities Share Price

What is the share price of RR Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Securities is ₹15.75 as on Jul 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is RR Securities?

The RR Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RR Securities?

The market cap of RR Securities is ₹4.75 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RR Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Securities are ₹15.75 and ₹15.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Securities is ₹51.85 and 52-week low of RR Securities is ₹14.75 as on Jul 06, 2026.

How has the RR Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The RR Securities has shown returns of 3.62% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -68.5% over 1 year, 35.22% across 3 years, and 47.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RR Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Securities are -79.55 and 1.03 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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