What is the share price of RR Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Securities is ₹15.75 as on .

What kind of stock is RR Securities? The RR Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RR Securities? The market cap of RR Securities is ₹4.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RR Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Securities are ₹15.75 and ₹15.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Securities is ₹51.85 and 52-week low of RR Securities is ₹14.75 as on .

How has the RR Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The RR Securities has shown returns of 3.62% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -68.5% over 1 year, 35.22% across 3 years, and 47.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RR Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Securities are -79.55 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global