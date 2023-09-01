Follow Us

RR METALMAKERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.90 Closed
-1.68-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
RR Metalmakers India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.65₹44.48
₹43.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.65₹49.50
₹43.90
Open Price
₹42.72
Prev. Close
₹44.65
Volume
1,910

RR Metalmakers India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.7
  • R245.51
  • R346.53
  • Pivot
    43.68
  • S142.87
  • S241.85
  • S341.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.5643.66
  • 1033.0942.9
  • 2036.1541.84
  • 5037.3839.66
  • 10035.537.53
  • 2004236.12

RR Metalmakers India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.099.8023.6353.82-3.2057.07-45.30
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

RR Metalmakers India Ltd. Share Holdings

RR Metalmakers India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RR Metalmakers India Ltd.

RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51901MH1995PLC331822 and registration number is 027958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virat Sevantilal Shah
    Chairman & Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin M Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Reena Virendra Parmar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Virat Shah
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Jas Kirit Ganatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atith Bharat Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Mukund Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on RR Metalmakers India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.?

The market cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is ₹39.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is -69.35 and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is ₹43.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Metalmakers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is ₹24.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

