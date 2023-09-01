What is the Market Cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.? The market cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is ₹39.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.? P/E ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is -69.35 and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is 6.03 as on .

What is the share price of RR Metalmakers India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is ₹43.90 as on .