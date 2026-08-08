Here's the live share price of RR Metalmakers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RR Metalmakers India
|4.12
|38.68
|141.78
|164.67
|110.90
|26.26
|7.90
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RR Metalmakers India has gained 110.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, RR Metalmakers India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.39
|73.32
|10
|64.53
|69.45
|20
|61.08
|64.67
|50
|51.83
|55.28
|100
|40.35
|46.81
|200
|35.99
|41.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RR Metalmakers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|RR Metalmakers India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|RR Metalmakers India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|RR Metalmakers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|RR Metalmakers India - Detailed Public Statement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:52 PM IST IST
|RR Metalmakers India - Open Offer - Public Announcement
Source: Dion Global
RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51901MH1995PLC331822 and registration number is 027958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Metalmakers India is ₹73.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RR Metalmakers India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RR Metalmakers India is ₹66.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Metalmakers India are ₹73.50 and ₹73.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Metalmakers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Metalmakers India is ₹77.81 and 52-week low of RR Metalmakers India is ₹23.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RR Metalmakers India has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 38.68% for the past month, 141.78% over 3 months, 110.9% over 1 year, 26.26% across 3 years, and 7.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India are -41.04 and 10.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global