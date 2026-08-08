What is the share price of RR Metalmakers India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Metalmakers India is ₹73.50 as on .

What kind of stock is RR Metalmakers India? The RR Metalmakers India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RR Metalmakers India? The market cap of RR Metalmakers India is ₹66.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RR Metalmakers India? Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Metalmakers India are ₹73.50 and ₹73.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Metalmakers India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Metalmakers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Metalmakers India is ₹77.81 and 52-week low of RR Metalmakers India is ₹23.80 as on .

How has the RR Metalmakers India performed historically in terms of returns? The RR Metalmakers India has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 38.68% for the past month, 141.78% over 3 months, 110.9% over 1 year, 26.26% across 3 years, and 7.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India are -41.04 and 10.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global