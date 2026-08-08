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RR Metalmakers India Share Price

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BSE

RR METALMAKERS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of RR Metalmakers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.50 Closed
-1.99₹ -1.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RR Metalmakers India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.50₹73.50
₹73.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.80₹77.81
₹73.50
Open Price
₹73.50
Prev. Close
₹74.99
Volume
896

Source: Dion Global

RR Metalmakers India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RR Metalmakers India		4.1238.68141.78164.67110.9026.267.90
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RR Metalmakers India has gained 110.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, RR Metalmakers India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

RR Metalmakers India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RR Metalmakers India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.3973.32
1064.5369.45
2061.0864.67
5051.8355.28
10040.3546.81
20035.9941.24

Source: Dion Global

RR Metalmakers India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RR Metalmakers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RR Metalmakers India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTRR Metalmakers India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTRR Metalmakers India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTRR Metalmakers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTRR Metalmakers India - Detailed Public Statement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:52 PM IST ISTRR Metalmakers India - Open Offer - Public Announcement

Source: Dion Global

About RR Metalmakers India

RR Metalmakers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51901MH1995PLC331822 and registration number is 027958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virat Sevantilal Shah
    Chairman
  • Ms. Reena Parmar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Navin Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Virat Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Patil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Leena Jail
    Independent Director

FAQs on RR Metalmakers India Share Price

What is the share price of RR Metalmakers India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Metalmakers India is ₹73.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RR Metalmakers India?

The RR Metalmakers India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RR Metalmakers India?

The market cap of RR Metalmakers India is ₹66.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RR Metalmakers India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Metalmakers India are ₹73.50 and ₹73.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Metalmakers India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Metalmakers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Metalmakers India is ₹77.81 and 52-week low of RR Metalmakers India is ₹23.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RR Metalmakers India performed historically in terms of returns?

The RR Metalmakers India has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 38.68% for the past month, 141.78% over 3 months, 110.9% over 1 year, 26.26% across 3 years, and 7.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India are -41.04 and 10.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RR Metalmakers India News

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